The most popular sports that people in Ghana bet on

The online betting industry in Ghana is home to a wide array of betting platforms. Some of them specialize in online casino games, which is why they offer some of the best slots, numerous table games, and an impressive selection of games with real dealers. Despite the fact that online casinos are trendy, the average bettor in Ghana prefers to wager on sports. Consequently, even some of the most prominent online casinos offer stand-alone sports betting sections.

There are some exceptions, but most online bookmakers offer various sports. Interestingly, you can visit this page by efirbet where you can find the best betting sites for Ghana (ranked & reviewed), and you will find almost every sport in the world. This doesn’t mean that gamblers in Ghana wager on all of them because some options are more popular than others. So, here is a brief overview of a few sports that punters usually try out.

Football

Football is the number one sport in many African countries, and Ghana is not an exception. Besides having one of the strongest teams on the continent, Ghana is one of the countries with the strongest domestic championship. As a result, many online punters often wager on the best teams.

Even though some punters like the domestic championships, others are more interested in the top-rated European leagues. Consequently, every top-rated gambling website in Ghana offers popular competitions, such as the UEFA Champions League, La Liga, Serie A, and more.

Punters in Ghana who want to bet on football are privileged because they will have access to the most significant number of markets. What’s even more impressive is that every bookmaker has at least a few features for its soccer fans. Besides live betting, platforms offer Cash Out and Live Streaming for some matches.

Basketball

Basketball is among the go-to options for bettors in the USA, but it is not popular in most African countries. Fortunately, Ghana is an exception, which is why the leading bookmakers provide a wide array of options. Apart from punting on the local basketball league, gamblers who visit Efirbet to check the list with the best betting sites for Ghana will have access to the biggest basketball competitions in the world. The NBA is the most popular option due to the numerous markets and the fact that many brands offer special promotions.

Usually, online bookmakers that provide different features for their football-betting customers also offer those things for basketball. As a result, punters will have the option to stake on live basketball events and settle their bets preemptively. Many people in Ghana prefer live betting because they have access to special markets.

eSports

Despite the fact that people in Ghana can wager on all sorts of other sports, eSports is one of the unique options, and it definitely stands out. Wagering on computer games in Africa is nowhere near as popular as in Europe or Asia, but this is prone to change. Many gamblers in Ghana and other countries see that the eSports odds are really good, even for the classic markets like 1×2. That’s because most bookmakers do not have a lot of experience with these sports yet.

Punters in Ghana interested in eSports will find several top-rated betting sites. Some only provide eSports, which means gamblers can find Dota 2, CS: GO, LoL, Overwatch, FIFA, and more. Besides the sites that focus only on this option, punters can use regular sports betting platforms to stake on eSports.