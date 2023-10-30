The Namibian government plans to develop rural sports

The Minister of Sports, Youth and National Service Agnes Tjongarero said that more must be done by the government and state-owned enterprises to serve athletes in rural areas when she spoke at the 2023 Namibia Annual Sports Awards(NASA) at Swakopmund, a coastal town of Namibia on Saturday.

“Let us concentrate on athletes from rural places since we have seen that Namibia has talent. Namibians hope that sport is indeed an economic and employment driver in our beloved country,” Tjongarero said.

The night saw more than 20 categories awarded, an increase from 14 categories in the previous year.

“It’s a good sign that, as an industry, we’ve followed through on our promise to acknowledge and appreciate our achievers,” Tjongarero said.

The most prestigious accolade, the Sports Star of the Year, was won by cyclist Vera Losser.

Losser also won the Sportswoman of the Year, while the Sportsman of the Year was won by Paralympian Ananias Shikongo.