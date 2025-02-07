The National Women’s Summit & Expo Is Here Again!! Here’s What’s New!

Get ready, Ghana! The National Women’s Summit & Expo (NWSE)is back for its seventh edition, and it’s set to be bigger, bolder, and more transformative than ever before! Every year, the NWSE stands as Ghana’s largest gathering of women and young girls on International Women’s Day, a space for inspiring, empowering, and celebrating women in every walk of life. Over the past six years, this event has not only amplified the voices of women but also sparked lasting change, most notably through its pivotal role in the passage of the Affirmative Action Law in 2024.
But hold on to your seats—2025 is about to take things to a whole new level. With exciting initiatives designed to foster real, actionable change, this year’s summit promises to be nothing short of revolutionary.
The National Women’s Summit & Expo 2025 is all about accelerating action to make gender equality a reality. This year’s theme, “Accelerate Action: Making Gender Equality a Reality,”embodies the spirit of the summit—driving us to take bold steps forward and make tangible progress. The 2025 edition will feature groundbreaking additions to build on its legacy, including:
At the heart of the NWSE is a clear vision: to create an inclusive, equitable Ghana where women and girls have equal opportunities to thrive and lead in every sector. Through advocacy, mentorship, and career development, the summit provides the tools and networks necessary to make this vision a reality.
The NWSE is driven by a powerful purpose: to empower women and young girls through advocacy, mentorship, and career development while tracking the progress of policies that promote gender equality. As we all work towards closing the gender gap, the summit stands as a pillar of accountability, ensuring that commitments to gender parity are not just words, but actions that are being fulfilled.
The National Women’s Summit & Expo 2025 is more than just an event; it’s a movement. It’s a call to action for women, girls, and allies to come together and push for lasting change. Your voice, your vision, and your participation will play a critical role in accelerating action for gender equality in Ghana and beyond.
So, mark your calendars and get ready to be part of something monumental. On March 7, 2025, let’s come together, accelerate action, and make gender equality a reality for all!
