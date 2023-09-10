The Nayiri and Chieftaincy In Upper East

Introduction

The chieftaincy institution is one of the oldest traditional institutions in Ghana with a checkered history. The institution has been resilient despite historical attempts from both colonial rulers and post-independent governments to sidestep the institution and to subjugate and deprive chiefs of their status in Ghanaian society.

Shortly after the conclusion of the Anglo-French Convention of June 1898 which established the 11th latitude north parallel as the northern boundary of the Northern Territories Protectorate, Governor Hodgson took up with Lt.-Col. H. P. Northcott, the first Commandant of the Protectorate what he termed ‘the important question as to the best way of administering for the good of trade the large tract of country’ which had been brought under the Gold Coast administration. He explored various ways of administrating the area but the political and trade situation at the time in the north was not right to use the chiefs as there were wars between various tribes. And also, almost all the centralized states were being disintegrated as a result of the constant ravages of Samory, Babatu, Amarhia and other free lances.

Both Chamberlain and Hodgson who came after Northcott recognized the administrative convenience of these proposals, and while endorsing them they further emphasized the importance of employing the agency of the chiefs. In furtherance of these broad principles the chiefs were authorized under the Administration Ordinances of 1902 to do certain things for instance to keep their courts and exercise their jurisdiction as before. The administration’s dependence upon the chiefs became even more necessary after the scheme of local government introduced by Watherston in 1907, some two years after he had assumed responsibility for the Northern Territories. These colonial administrators considered these administrative possibilities but did not take serious actions.

It was when Captain C. H. Armitage who was transferred from the Asante territory that subscribed to it without the considerations the others did. Armitage’s own inquiry into the state of local administration revealed obstacles similar to those observed earlier by Northcott and Watherston. However, the outcome was neither Northcotťs methodical inquiry to accumulate data upon which to base a scheme of local administration nor Watherston’s suspension of action until the ‘right’ type of chief had emerged, but immediate action based upon certain firm ideas some of which totally ignored the traditional realities of the Northern Territories.

He believed that drastic curtailment of the number of autonomous chiefs and the amalgamation of districts under the paramountcy of ‘one really big chief’ was the answer. With grudging approval from Accra, Armitage launched his policy during the months of August to October 1911. The North-Eastern Province, at the stroke of his pen, was constituted into the kingdom of Mamprugu with five sub-divisions – Mamprugu, Kusasi, Farefare, Gurunsi (Kasena) and Builsa. Except for Mamprugu which came directly under the Nayiri himself, each of these sub-divisions was to have a ‘Head Chief’ answerable to the Nayiri in all traditional matters.

During this era of colonial rule, the Nayiri claimed authority over Mamprugu, that is the territory between the Gambaga scarp in the north and the Nasia River in the south and stretching from roughly Yunyoo in the east to almost the tributary basin of the Black Volta in the west, the Nayiri claimed jurisdiction over the Farefare, Kusasi, Gurunsi and Builsa districts.

However, in reality there were differences and the Nayire could not administer this claimed territory without the help of the Whiteman. Within Mamprugu itself, ultimate political, jural, ritual and administrative authority rested with the Nayiri. In the Farefare and Kusasi districts, however, his authority was hardly ever an enforceable reality outside a number of isolated villages which Mamprusi immigrants had founded sometime during the sixteenth, seventeeth and early eighteenth centuries. With regards to the Gurunsi and Builsa districts, the Nayiri’s authority was, for all practical purposes, non-existent shortly before the imposition of colonial rule. There were neither Mamprusi settlements in those districts nor chiefships of which the Nayiri was an elector as was the case with the Farefare and Kusasi districts.

The various blocks started agitating for independence from the Nayiri and the Nayiri also sought to entrench its power with the help of the Whiteman. Finally the Gurunsi and the Builsa gained independence from Nayiri but the Kusasi and the Farefare still remained due to the pockets of mamprusi settlements in these areas. (For more insight into the colonial rule, you can read A. A. Iliasu; The Establishment of British Administration in Mamprugu, 1898-1937)

In modern Ghana, chieftaincy remain an informal traditional (Chief) institution within the decentralized governance system. However, evidence abounds that the chieftaincy institution has received immense interference from various governments. A notable example was how the Nkrumah regime after the 1960 Constitution enacted the Chieftaincy Amendment Act (Act 81) in 1961 which gave power to the Minister of Local Government to recognize persons before they were gazzetted as chiefs. As a result of this Act, some chiefs were deposed and new paramountcies created by the CPP government. This interference was continued by both the military government that overthrew the CPP (National Liberation Council (NLC)) in 1966 and the Civilian government after it (Progress Party (PP)).

In the case of the military regime of the NLC, the chieftaincy Amendment Decree, NLCD 112 (1966) placed all newly created paramountcies since 1957 under their former overlords. The Progress Party (PP) which won the 1969 elections and came to power recognized and accepted the chieftaincy Amendment Decree, NLCD 112. In 1983, the Provisional National Defense Council (PNDC), the military government that overthrew the civilian government of Hilla Limman in 1981, passed PNDC Law 75 (the Restoration of Status of Chiefs Law), which reversed the NLCD 112 and restored all the affected paramountcies to their former status as independent. Consequently, many chiefs were deposed and others reinstated. Since the return to civilian rule in 1993, the 1992 Constitution has been very elaborate in the independence and non-interference in the institution of chieftaincy. However, it is worth noting here that some underhand dealings in the chieftaincy institution by politicians still exists.

The Current Situation of Upper East Chieftaincy

The upper east regional house of chiefs currently have the following paramountcies based on the Chieftaincy (Membership Of Regional Houses Of Chiefs) Instrument, 2020 (L. I. 2409): (i) Sandema-Naba; (ii) Bawku-Naba; (iii) Navropio; (iv) Chiana- Pio; (v) Paga-Pio; (vi) Kologo-Naba; (vii) Katiu-Pio; (viii) Tongo-Rana; (ix) Sirigu-Naba; (x) Nankon- Pio; (xi) Mirigu-Naba; (xii) Naga-Naba; (xiii) Kayoro- Pio; (xiv) Sekoti-Naba, (xv) Nangodi-Naba; (xvi) Bo-Naba; (xvii) Bolga-Naba and (xviii) Zuarungu Naba.

Under these paramouncies; The Bawku traditional area has 24 divisional chiefs, of which the paramount chief selects 7 in consultation with his council to join the regional house of chiefs on a 4year rotational basis.

The Bulisa traditional area follows with 12 divisional chiefs of which the paramount chief shall in consultation with the council select 5 to join the regional house of chiefs. The upper east regional house of chiefs is therefore made up of 18 paramount chiefs and 12 divisional chiefs, a total of 30 chiefs. (L. I. 2409, 2020).

The Navropio has 8 divisional chiefs: Pindaa, Yanguah, Bawolo, Pungu-Bavugunia, Yuwa, Manyoro, Natugenia and Doba (Weobong C. A; 2014). The Chiana-Pio, Paga-Pio, Katiu-Pio, Nankon-Pio and Kayoro-pio including their sub-chiefs and clan heads all speak the same language (Kasem) and are classified as Grusi’s from the same ancestory. However, the Kologo-Naba, Sirigu-Naba, Mirigu-Naba and Naga-Naba who are also in the same political boundary (Kasena-Nankani area) speak the same language (Nankani, as refered to by the kasem people).

The regional capital Bolgatanga and its four nearby districts are the Farefare traditional area. These include the Tongo-Rana, Nangodi-Naba, Sakoti-Naba, Bo-Naba, Zuarungu Naba and the Bolga Naba and their sub-chiefs. The people of this area speak different dialets of the Farefare language (Talensi, Nabdam, Boone and Gurune). They refer to themselves as the BONABOTO people in the social palace.

In the Upper East Regional house of chiefs, it is only the chiefs of the Bawku traditional area and the Farefare traditional area that are still under the authority (not a formal one) of the Nayire.

The 24 divisional chiefs of the Bawku traditional area are mainly Kusasi chiefs and the paramount chief is a Kusasi. Early this year the Nayire decided to install a new paramount chief for the Bawku traditional area while the reigning chief is still living. This action was not only an attempt to escalate the conflict in the area, but also a reckless breach of traditional laws. In the traditional law, a new chief can only be enskinned when the old one dies or is deskinned. It can therefore be said that it was an attempt to recolonize the area by the Nayire. There is a lot of literature on this area and readers interested in further reading can check online.

However, in the Farefare area, the literature is very scanty but it has been characterized by a series of wars such the Bongo War, the Talensi war against the white man and others. After these wars, there has been a series of back and forth from the Farefare chiefs and that of the Nayire. For example, since the inception of chieftaincy in the Bolgatanga traditional area, the area has had about twelve chiefs till recently. Out of this number, 6 have been installed by the Nayire and 6 have been installed through various means including by politicians and courts.

The Farefare area currently has six paramountcies (Bolga, Bongo, Kongo, Sekoti, Tongo and Zuarungu). Apart from the Bolga skin which currently is under litigation between a Nayire enskinned chief and “a family enskinned chief”, the rest of the 5 paramountcies are Nayire enskinned. It is worth noting here that the paramount chiefs are elected from illegible families of the skin. These families are people of one ancestral household.

The Key issues

The Nayire through its Sorogates and politicians/hidden parochial powers are still trying to hold on to the colonization of the chiefs and people of the Kusasi/Mamprusi and Farefare areas. Chiefs in these areas are losing their grip on the people due to education, the rule of law and their constant manipulation by the powers that be. The Upper East regional house of chiefs cannot act or sanction due to the fact that it is a divided house with some of its members still under the Nayire. The conflict in Bolga is likely to become protracted like the Bawku conflict since some of the sub-chiefs and illegible gates are taking sites and contributing to the course of various parties in the conflict. Other paramountcies are also likely to follow Bolga example if the chief dies, depending on the outcome of the Bolga dispute. The Indigenous people of Bolgatanga who are not part of the chieftaincy families such as the Tindaana’s and Shrine leaders (Bagnaba’s) are unconcerned. This does not help the situation as some of them are aware of the effects of these happenings on the peace and prosperity of the traditional area. Choosing to sit on the fence is choosing to destroy the peace and harmony in the traditional area.

Conclusion

In conclusion, it is important to note that colonialism was abolished in the 1960s and the Nayire and its sorogates should understand that it is high time they set the people of the Farefare and Kusasi origin free. Those who seek to lead the Farefare and Kusasi people should also know that in other for their rule to be respected and given the needed support just like their neighbors the Builsas, they need to come together and develop a system of succession that does not allow for an aggrieved party to go to the Nayire for the power to rule over the people.

Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) such as the West African Network for Peacebuilding (WANEP) and other peace loving organizations should undertake a participatory research on the chieftaincy issues in the East Region to enable them design projects that will ensure lasting peace in the area.