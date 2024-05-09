The New Force Movement will promote inclusivity and transparency in governance

The New Force Movement spearheaded by the visionary, Nana Kwame Bediako has challenge Ghanaians to develop a mindset that will impact through a decentralized regional and industrial development program tailored at maximizing the use of localized resources in order to provide a sustainable middle income and a stable national economy.

The New Force is aimed at redefining the dynamics of governance and to promote inclusivity, transparency and accountability and build also a more responsive and responsible government that truly service the interest of its people

It is against this background that the leader of the New Force Movement and an independent Presidential hopeful of the 2024 general elections, Nana Kwame Bediako has launched the “Save Ghana Fund” with a seed capital of GHC 500,000 to urge the public to come on board and contribute towards the fund to enable them have a stake in the day to day operations and activities of the fund to hit the ground running to support his political ambition to become the next President of the country.

According to him, the transparent and the best method of raising funds for political campaign is to openly unveil an initiative for Ghanaians to donate and become stakeholders in political party financing than self- financing.

“Political party self-financing gives too much power to politicians and leads dictatorship which electorates do not have the mandate in the operations of party machineries” he said and explained that financial inputs of the citizenry brings to bear accountability, transparency to the people in the governance of the country.

“Crowdfunding initiative lies a fundermental systems and trust that every Ghanaian must be a stakeholder in nation building as governments must priorities the needs of the citizens irrespective and regardless of background as well as social status” the New Force said.

He therefore called on Ghanaians to visit the website www.nkb.com.gh and also dial short code *887*2024* about the details of the donations, adding that the donation will be declared for the public to have access.

Report by Ben LARYEA