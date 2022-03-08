The New HUAWEI MateBook D 15 showcases Power in Lightness with new Smart Office experience

Huawei Consumer Business Group (BG) announced the new HUAWEI MateBook D 15, the latest notebook launched under the Huawei Super Device products line-up, to deliver vastly improved speed over its predecessor and supports Tablet-PC Multi-screen Collaboration that comes with three modes; Mirror, Extend and Collaborate making the user experience smarter than before.

Designed with the needs of young consumers in mind, the HUAWEI MateBook D 15 is engineered to provide incredible performance across all scenarios, from virtual lectures and productivity on-the-go to multimedia experiences.

The HUAWEI MateBook D 15 is part of Huawei’s Super Device Products making it ideal for the new “Smart Office” experience which brings a productivity hub that breaks through boundaries for maximum creativity and efficiency. By implementing the distributed data management and task scheduling capabilities, the HUAWEI MateBook D 15 works seamlessly with tablets and smart monitors to double productivity and creativity in different scenarios. The advantage of the new “Smart Office” experience is the easy swapping of wireless and wired connections to enable collaborative multi-device experience for work and personal time, elevating the notebook from being a productivity tool to a smart companion that young consumers will find indispensable across school and everyday situations.

FullView Display offers exciting visuals while protecting users’ eyes

HUAWEI MateBook D features a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS anti-glare display that retains the series’ signature FullView design, offering an 87 percent screen-to-body ratio with a 16:9 aspect ratio for immersive cinematic experiences. The display has passed TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification and Flicker Free certifications for a more comfortable viewing experience. The low blue light level helps reduce eye strain related to prolonged display use.

More powerful and enduring performance

To young consumers, a PC is not only a tool to get work done, but also an entertainment platform. The new notebook can be configured with up to 8GB DDR4 dual channel memory for faster read and write and features an NVMe PCIe high speed SSD to further improve the overall system performance. With a click of the Fn and P keys, users can enable Performance Mode for more demanding apps. An advanced cooling system featuring high-density HUAWEI Shark fin fan and two heat pipes leverages the bionic design to ensure the HUAWEI MateBook D 15 performs stably under load.

Metallic beauty and a minimalist design

A product exemplifying Huawei’s “Pure Shape” design philosophy, the new HUAWEI MateBook D 15 has a minimalist design with clean, refined lines running through the metal body, creating an understated appearance in classic Grey.

Every HUAWEI MateBook D attests to Huawei’s dedication to quality and achieving manufacturing excellence. With the notebook weighing as little as 1.53kg and measuring only 16.9mm at its thickest point, travelling with it is effortless, and the rich array of ports along the sides of the notebook will satisfy most everyday usage scenarios.

Super Device: Tablet-PC Multi-screen Collaboration

The new HUAWEI MateBook D15 Leverages the distributed capabilities of the Super Device to boost your productivity and creativity. When the HUAWEI MatePad Pro is wirelessly projected to the HUAWEI MateBook D15 via Huawei Share you get to enjoy the new features of the Tablet-PC Multi-screen Collaboration that come with three modes; Mirror, Extend and Collaborate. In Mirror Mode, as the name implies, a user can mirror the HUAWEI MateBook D15 screen to the tablet display, allowing consumers directly work on files and annotate documents, or draw/sketch with the HUAWEI M-Pencil of the tablet. There is also Extend Mode that transforms the HUAWEI MatePad Pro into a second screen, providing extra screen space to display more content, great for online shopping or when you are browsing the Internet and there are so many items to explore. The innovative Collaborate Mode enables cross-platform interactions, allowing you to transfer content such as text, images and documents between connected devices with a simple drag and drop. Tearing down the boundaries that separate tablets and laptops, Huawei Share enriches and elevates what you could possibly do with the new HUAWEI MateBook D15 and other connected devices, empowering you and definitely letting you to be more productive and creative than before.

Innovative Huawei technologies such as Fingerprint Power Button and Recessed Camera are also featured on the HUAWEI MateBook D 15.

The AC adapter included with the HUAWEI MateBook D 15 supports HUAWEI SuperCharge™ for quickly charging up compatible Huawei smartphones. Reverse charging remains active even when the HUAWEI MateBook D 15 is powered down, which can be helpful when users find themselves in need of a quick smartphone battery top-up while on the road.

Price and availability

The Huawei Matebook D15 is available for GHS 4,499 and GHS 6,199 for the Huawei Matebook D 14 whilst the Huawei Matebook Xpro is available for GHS 13,599 at the Huawei Experience store Accra Mall and Accredited retail stores, Visit https://consumer.huawei.com/gh/laptops/ to learn more about the Huawei Matebook series