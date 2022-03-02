The new HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Moon Phase Collection II and why we love it

Hint: this is the must-have health and fitness watch with the longest battery life!

Huawei has everyone bouncing off the walls with the announcement of the new HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Moon Phase Collection II and there is more than enough to be thrilled about.

Huawei brings elegance and luxury to smartwatches and with the new Moon Phase Collection II, an innovative design as well.

The unbelievable battery life of up to 14 days, all-day health and disciplined fitness features as well as the convenient life assistant makes us giddy with excitement.

It can also connect with Huawei devices as well as other Android and iOS devices. Anyway, in this article, we list out five of the top reasons we love the HUAWEI WATCH GT 3. Read on!

The new Moon Phase Collection II and unique design

Let us get this straight. A watch might have a million, and one tricks up its sleeve, but it is first and foremost a part of your outfit. That is why the polished aesthetics of the HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 is significant. It has brought about considerable changes in watch design and watch faces.

Firstly, there is the upgraded Moon Phase Collection II. Displaying the phase of the moon on the watch face was something reserved mainly for the most premium and high-end watches.

The Moon Phase Collection II in the HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 allows you to observe the different phases of the moon as it changes, ranging from new moon, full moon, quarter moon and more.

Using this feature, users can easily observe tide times, astronomy and the moon phase on their wrists, aiding in easier exploration. The watch face also displays the time of sunrise and sunset every day.

The watch is a perfect blend of traditional and modern elements. Its always-on display is ultra-clear and large, allowing more space for the interface. The minimalist lugs, large lenses and lightweight design make the watch look futuristic. It also inherits the classic rounded design comparable with expensive hand-made watches. You can further customise the watch with a variety of straps on the market and there is a rich combination to satisfy diversified personalities and styles.

The upgraded rotating crown on the watch is accurate, efficient, and convenient to use. You can control the watch with the crown even when your hands are wet. So, you can check how good you’re doing at swimming while you’re still in the water. The new chessboard design of the launcher is also easy to navigate.

Amazing battery life of up to 14 days

One of the biggest downsides of smartwatches is the short battery life. Most smartwatches on the market will only give you around two days of battery life.

This means you have to remember to charge the watch every other day. In the midst of this, HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 comes with an astounding battery life of 14 days for the 46mm model and 7 days for the 42mm model. Long battery life simply makes it more flexible to use. You can wear it for days on end, and even to bed, without taking it off the wrist to plug it in.

All-day health management features

The HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 received comprehensive upgrades to its hardware and software capabilities. These upgrades have helped it become an even better health management device. The watch can monitor continuous, real-time and accurate blood oxygen (SpO2), sleep, respiratory health, stress levels, etc.

The HUAWEI TruSleep™ 2.0 used in the GT 3 is currently the industry-leading sleep monitoring technology. As you can synchronise all the health data with the HUAWEI Health App you can pay close attention to your family’s health.

The watch will remind you to complete health challenges, daily water intake, take medications, and daily mindfulness. These reminders will help you cultivate healthy habits even with a hectic lifestyle.

Scientific and personalised training

The watch has the advanced HUAWEI TruSeenTM 5.0+ heart rate monitoring technology. It is more accurate with a precision of 5bpm, consumes less power, and is ergonomically designed for a comfortable wearing experience. Because of it, the watch now has industry-leading accuracy of sports heart rate monitoring. With the new Dual-Band Five-System GNSS positioning technology, the watch can precisely track your running and walking sessions. If you synchronise the training plans with the HUAWEI WATCH GT 3, it will provide appropriate training guidance in different stages. During the training, you will receive real-time voice reminders about the training goals and status.

The HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 is literally a personal trainer on your wrist with over 100 workout modes. These include 18 professional workout modes; 12 outdoor workouts, and 6 indoor workouts. The outdoor workout modes available on the watch are running, walking, mountain climbing, hiking, cross-country running, cycling, open water swimming, triathlon, skiing, snowboarding, cross-country skiing, and golf.

Life assistant features

The HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 supports Bluetooth calls. In addition, you can receive, read and reply to SMS messages right from your wrist, thanks to the convenient message notifications. When you are busy training or working, you can answer calls, get notifications, and look up health data from the watch face. In daily life, this watch can be your smart assistant.

The Huawei Watch GT3 is available now for GHS 1899 at the Huawei Experience Store Accra Mall and Accredited Retail Shops.