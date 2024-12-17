The New Sound of Global Worship in Africa

Gospel music has long been a spiritual cornerstone in Africa, offering solace, celebration, and a divine connection. In recent years, this genre has experienced a remarkable resurgence, inspiring audiences both locally and globally.

Spotify Wrapped 2024 unveiled a surprising twist in Africa’s musical tale.

Africa’s love for gospel music reached new heights, with the genre claiming the ninth spot on the list for the most streamed genres in Sub-Saharan Africa. From the vibrant choirs of South Africa to the soulful voices of Nigerian gospel artists, listeners have been captivated with soulful melodies and uplifting messages.

While foreign gospel has traditionally held a prominent place on the continent in the past, a new wave of homegrown talent is now taking center stage. African gospel music seems to be experiencing an awakening. This is a testament to the genre’s growing power and popularity that underscores its significant impact on African culture.

“African Gospel music is undergoing a global resurgence, inspiring millions and reshaping the global music landscape.

We’re thrilled to be a platform that empowers these talented artists and choirs to share their faith and music with the world,” says Phiona Okumu, Spotify’s Head of Music, Sub-Saharan Africa.

Gospel choirs phenomenon

Gospel choirs like Joyous Celebration and Spirit of Praise from South Africa, and 1Spirit & Theophilus Sunday from Nigeria are redefining the boundaries of gospel music. Their awe-inspiring performances, featuring exceptional vocals and groundbreaking arrangements, have transcended cultural and geographical limitations, captivating audiences across the world.

Solo sensation

Solo gospel artists are also making waves. Nigerian sensations like Nathaniel Bassey, Moses Bliss, and Dunsin Oyekan, along with South African powerhouse Benjamin Dube, have garnered significant followings with their soulful melodies and uplifting messages.

The gospel stage this year was also graced by female voices. Sunmisola Agbebi and Mercy Chinwo from Nigeria, and Xolly Mncwango and Lebo Sekgobela from South Africa are also inspiring millions within and outside the continent.

Chart-topping power

It’s not just about inspiration; African gospel music is dominating the charts too! 16 out of the top 20 most-streamed gospel artists in Sub-Saharan Africa are African. While we still love our foreign favourites like Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore, and Cece Winans, African artists are undeniably taking the lead.

This global recognition was further underscored by the inclusion of eight African artists, Nathaniel Bassey, Moses Bliss, Limoblaze, Joyous Celebration, Dunsin Oyekan, Spirit Of Praise, Sunmisola Agbebi, and Mercy Chinwo, among the top 100 most-streamed gospel artists worldwide.

And let’s not forget the global hit, THIS YEAR (Blessings) by Victor Thompson and Ehis ‘D’ Greatest, which ranked among the top 10 most-streamed gospel songs worldwide

The influence of Afro-gospel sound

Afro-gospel is more than just music; it’s a cultural movement uniting people across the globe. This vibrant sound is reshaping worship experiences worldwide with its unique blend of African rhythms and contemporary gospel.

A prime example of this sound is the Afrobeats version of Maverick City’s In the Room by Annatoria, from Zimbabwe. Annatoria is the highest streamed female Afro-gospel artist with 600,000 monthly listeners.

Further evidence of Afro-gospel’s impact can be seen in Chandler Moore’s Omemma, co-written by Afro-gospel artist, Tim Godfrey. This track secured a spot among the top 20 most-streamed gospel songs in Sub-Saharan Africa and became a viral sensation on social media platforms.

With a rising wave of talented artists, choirs and groundbreaking music, the future of African gospel looks bright.

Please see the full list below:

TOP STREAMED GOSPEL ARTISTS IN SSA

1 Maverick City Music

2 Nathaniel Bassey

3 Joyous Celebration

4 Spirit of Praise

5 Moses Bliss

6 Dunsin Oyekan

7 Chandler Moore

8 Sunmisola Agbebi

9 Mercy Chinwo

10 Cece Winans

TOP STREAMED GOSPEL TRACKS IN SSA

Sunmisola Agbebi – B’Ola (Honour)

Ebuka Songs – I will pray

Elevation Worship, Brandon Lake, Chris Brown, Chandler Moore – Praise (feat. Brandon Lake, Chris Brown & Chandler Moore)

Moses Bliss, Festizie, Chizie, Neeja, S.O.N Music, Ajay Asika – You Are Great

Spirit Of Praise, Mpumi Mtsweni – Thath’Indawo (Live)

Xolly Mncwango – Ungukuphila

Hillsong Worship, Brooke Ligertwood – What A Beautiful Name – What A Beautiful Name

Elevation Worship, Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore, Naomi Raine – Jireh (feat. Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine)

Ebuka Songs – Calling My Name (I’m A Soldier) – Live

CeCe Winans – Goodness of God – Live

