The New Standards Bill Will Promote National Growth

The Ghana Standards Authority (GSA), an agency of Government under the Ministry of Trade and Industry, plays an important role in the growth of the national economy.

Established in August 1967, the GSA is the National Statutory body responsible for the management of the nation’s quality infrastructure, embracing the three pillars of Metrology, Standardisation and Conformity Assessment (i.e. testing, inspection and certification).

The GSA’s mission is to contribute towards the growth of industry, protect consumers and facilitate trade through standards, metrology and conformity assessment.

The Authority derives its mandate from the Standards Decree, NRCD 173, 1973, as well as the Weights and Measures Decree 326 (1975), which makes it the custodians of weights and measures in Ghana.

As the national standards body, the GSA is responsible for the development and publication of standards in line with international standards and in accordance with requirements detailed out in the World Trade Organisation (WTO) agreement on Technical Barriers to Trade.

In addition, the Authority is also responsible for issuing the respective Ghana Standard Marks of Conformity for conformity assessment. All these are intended to enhance the quality infrastructure, protect public health and ensure the safety of the general public.

The services rendered by the GSA are essential for economic growth.

Despite the critical role the Authority plays in the national economy, it is faced with numerous challenges which hamper its efficient and effective operations. Chiefly among them is its lack of legal powers to impose fines and destroy sub-standard goods that have engulfed the local market.

The current law establishing the GSA, NRCD 173 of 1973, does not empower the Authority to punish or sanction businesses that manufacture or import sub-standard goods into the country.

This, coupled with the fact that the GSA has no storage facilities for such impounded non-conforming goods, the market is swamped with goods which do not meet the required standards, with its attendant risks to health, lives and property. There is the need to dispose them off immediately upon confiscation to prevent them from getting back into the market unscrupulously.

Key industry players, watchers and stakeholders believe the NRCD 173, 1973 is outdated and needs to be revised to reposition the Authority as a strong and effective Standards Institution par excellence, to support the country. Hence, the Authority’s drafting of the new proposed Standards Bill 2021, to amend the existing decades-old law, which administers its operations.

The object of the Bill is to establish the GSA as the Authority responsible for the establishment and promulgation of standards, enforcement of conformity assessment programmes and regulation of activities in respect of weights and measures in the country. It further seeks to revise the law relating to standardisation, conformity assessment and metrology.

It also strengthens and expands the scope of operations of the Authority, to face up to the challenges in relation to standards, conformity assessment and metrology-related programmes, due to modernisation and technological development.

The Standards Bill 2021 seeks to consolidate the Standards Authority Act, 1973 (NRCD 173) and the Weights and Measures Act, 1975 (NRCD, 326) into one enactment for the effective administration of the GSA’s responsibilities.

The call for the review of the NRCD 173 of 1973 has received the backing of and ringing endorsement from several quarters, including the business community and Members of Parliament, who have pledged their unflinching support for the review to give more powers to the GSA to crack the whip.

A report of the parliamentary committee on Trade, Industry and Tourism, published on page 078 of the February 4, 2020 edition of the Hansard, recommended the review of the legal mandate of the GSA to incorporate the imposition of administrative fines as well as the power to destroy sub-standard goods upon seizure. In the committee’s view, this will serve as a deterrent to offenders.

The committee also recommended that the proposed Standards Bill should be considered by Cabinet expeditiously and tabled before parliament without delay.

It was of the view that the passage of the proposed Standards Bill would give the GSA financial autonomy to effectively execute its mandate.

Even though some efforts have been made, in the past, to review the Authority’s laws, it was still yet to be realised. It is therefore heart-warming and refreshing to learn that the Bill has been gazetted and that on Friday November 12, 2021, Hon. Abu Jinapor, Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, laid it before Parliament for its consideration and subsequent passage, on behalf of the Trade and Industry Minister.

The Bill was referred to the parliamentary select committee on Trade, Industry and Tourism four days later, for stakeholders’ engagements to seek their final opinions, inputs or otherwise.

The committee is expected to report back to the Speaker at the Plenary for second and third reading, subject to the passage of the Bill into an Act of Parliament, and for presidential assent.

Ghana’s quest to become the number one trading hub in Africa could finish a huge joke of shocking proportion if issues of Standardisation and Conformity Assessment are back-burnered.

By Alex Osei Boateng, PR Department, GSA