The Newly commissioned City for the Ghana Police Service at Kwabenya

THE MAINTENANCE CULTURE OF THE GHANA POLICE SERVICE, GPS.

The people of Ghana, through the government, have gifted the Ghana Police Service a very brand new Police City, comprising so many amenities, even at a time when the country’s economy is in dire need of support.

It is in this regard that the Business Leadership Ghana 🇬🇭 – BLGH is sincerely asking for a continuous maintenance culture and improvement of the City from the occupants, the Ghana Police Service, so as to ensure that future generations of the Service will also benefit from the facilities provided through the sweat of the taxpayer.

The Ghana Police Service, should, at this time round, learn from their military counterparts as far as facility-maintenance is concerned, and it is only by doing so that the hard sweat funds put into the provision of this Police City would not go to waste.

The Business Leadership Ghana 🇬🇭 – BLGH will be keeping a keen eye on this facility, with constant inspections, for a long time from now for Ghana’s socio-economic development and progress.

The people of Ghana hope that the Ghana Police Service will up their security consciousness (with citizens support) now that the taxpayer is seeing to their housing welfare.

Hoping the Ghana Police Service will be up to this task !!!