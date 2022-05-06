The Next biggest musical artist from the Eastern Region

The Eastern Region of Ghana has produced some good talents in recent years, and Jeffrey Amoako popularly known as “TF” is on a steady rise to musical fame.

The vocal prowess of this music sensation has culminated for his fast in the Eastern Region, which has over the years produced the likes of Koo Ntakra. Ekow Marvel, King Maaga, among others.

Despite being in the music circles for a while, TF recently released his first major single “Toni Montana” which is accompanied with a video.

The video since its release, has gained some massive traction on various digital platforms especially on YouTube, with over 50,0000 views.

Speaking in an interview, TF said: “I am amazed with the massive support I have received over the past days since I released my debut single. The views on my channel are very encouraging and I look to build on it and create a solid brand for myself,” he said.

TF also added that he was optimistic about becoming a top musical act in the near future because of the passion he has for doing music.

The music sensation disclosed that he started doing music at a very young age and wants to use music to inspire the youth.

“I am aware about how competitive the music industry is but I am very much prepared about navigating my big break into the industry and with the support of my new label, TF Promotions.

“I am fully poised to take a big step to the next level in my career. I know it wouldn’t come easy and I am ready to persist and do some good music that will make waves in Ghana and beyond,” he said.