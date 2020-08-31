The NINANI Group has awarded two students from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), with the ‘D. A. Twum Jnr. Creative Excellence’ Awards. The awards recognize and celebrate excellence among students of the Communication Design Department of KNUST.

At a short ceremony in Accra to present the awards to the beneficiaries, the Chief Executive of The NINANI Group, Joel Nettey said, “Such occasions are always pleasing to us as a business.

The opportunity to play a significant role in nurturing future excellent talent is one we cherish and it is the reason we initiated the ‘D. A. Twum Jnr Creative Excellence’ Awards”.

The recipients of the 2019/2020 awards, Sam Akrofi and Seth Osei received a plaque each and a cash price of USD 500 and USD 300 respectively.

Sam Akrofi, thanked God for his sustenance and his parents for the encouragement throughout his academic life and dedicated the award to the memory of his father who passed away earlier this year. Seth also expressed gratitude to God and also thanked the management of The NINANI Group for the opportunity to gain hands-on experience with the team.

Aside receiving the plaque and cash rewards, the beneficiaries also get the opportunity to intern with any of the subsidiaries of The NINANI Group for a fixed period.

The NINANI Group is committed to equipping young talents with the necessary on-the-job skills and the commitment required to succeed in the Integrated Marketing space.

The ‘D. A. Twum Jnr Creative Excellence’ Award scheme, instituted by The NINANI Group is aimed at presenting successful students with real-life work experience in the Integrated Marketing Communication industry.

The ‘D. A. Twum Jnr Creative Excellence’ Award was instituted by The NINANI Group of Companies to honour the memory of the late Daniel A. Twum Jnr, and to honour his immeasurable contribution to the industry by recognizing and offering opportunities of growth to well-deserving students in Communication Design.

