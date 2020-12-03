Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia says the regions of the north have seen through former President Mahama’s tribal politics.

“A few days ago, the former President, John Mahama, was in Bunkpurugu saying the NPP government has not demonstrated any care for the Bimobas and asking them to vote for him to be president again,” he said.

Dr Bawumia was speaking during an interaction with chiefs and people of Gbankoni in the Bunkpurgu Constituency of the North East Region.

He said after getting the opportunity to be in office for eight years as Vice President and President and neglecting the people of the north, leading to his massive rejection four years ago, former President Mahama was back preaching politics of deceit.

“This is John Dramani Mahama who was in office for eight years and cannot show what he did in Bimoba land and he is coming to say NPP, which is doing so much, hasn’t done anything for the people. This is what I call politics of hypocrisy…”

“So we know, as for the Government of Nana Akufo-Addo, we can point out what we have done, but John Mahama cannot point out what he did for the Bunkpurugu Constituency.”

“He has no legacy in Bunkpurugu constituency but he is going round asking for your votes again. Instead of talking about his record, he is rather saying NPP has ignored Bimobas,” the Vice President said.

“The north has long seen through Mahama’s politics of tribalism.”

Dr Bawumia said President Akufo-Addo understood the real needs of the Ghanaian people after extensive consultations across the country prior to the 2016 elections, hence the Government’s many pro poor interventions and all-inclusive development policies.

“The Government of Akufo-Addo has proven that it is a government for the people because of its all inclusive policies as well as infrastructure development.”

To buttress that point, the Vice President recalled his visit to the area in 2016 and how he took note of the challenges of the people, which he said had been addressed, a claim, which the Chief of the area confirmed.

“In 2016, I came here to interact with you when I was not the Vice President. The chiefs told me about the problems of this community such as lack of water, electricity, health centre and poor roads. I said that I will help if we come into office by Allah’s grace,” he said.

“By the grace of Allah, we came into office and today, I am here as Vice President. We have been able to provide electricity, provided water and built a CHPS compound for healthcare. We are also working on the Nalerigu Bunkpurugu road.”

The Vice President urged the people to vote for President Akufo-Addo for more development.