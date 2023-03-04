The NPP Flagbearer Contest is between Dr. Akoto and Nobody

This Flagbearer Contest is between Dr. Akoto and Nobody because No one has the Personality and Capability to lead NPP and Ghana than Akoto Currently.

In furtherance, Nobody is bringing anything on the Table that can change the fortunes of Party and Country than Akoto.

Infact, None of the Rest has the aura, charisma, image, seriousness, confidence, patriotism, care for the welfare of followers, command, foresight and the concept and embodiment of the Tradition of the NPP to lead the Party and Country than Akoto.

For the Noise among the Rest , they are only embarking on Future Tense Dress Rehearsals , and Competing among Themselves on Who will lead the Party in 2030 after the current colossuses in the Party like Akoto have all retired.

For now, None of the Rest has the experience and clout yet!

Please, the NPP Flagbearer is a serious position and only reserved for the Politically Experienced and not the Amateurs.

POLITICS IS A SERIOUS BUSINESS, THE FUNFAIR BY THE REST IS GETTING TOO MUCH AND OUT OF HAND!

Let us join hands as serious patriots who mean well for the development and advancement of NPP and Ghana, and apply some seriousness and break the eight with a matured, deserving, experienced personality, business man, politician and a man of the tradition like Akoto.

Thank you!

By Stephen Nana Boakye

(Senior Student Political and Social Activist)