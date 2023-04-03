The Numbers in Ramirez Vrs Dogboe WBO Bantamweight Championship

Royal Storm Dogboe suffered a third career defeat to Robeisy ‘El Tre’ Ramirez by a unanimous points decision, 117-110, 118-109, 119-108 on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

At the weigh in Ramirez stood at 125and a half pounds while Dogboe was 124 and a half pounds.

Robeisy Ramirez is the first professional Cuban World Boxing Champion since 1962.

He is a two times Olympic Games Gold Medalist in 2012 and 2016.

Dogboe wanted to win his second World title after five years, since beaten twice by WBO Super Featherweight Champion Emmanuel Navarette in the Super Bantamweight division.

Ramirez wanted to win to make history for himself as an Olympic Champion and World Title holder.

Dogboe made $475,000 while Ramirez took $400,00.

The former WBO Super Batamweight Champion from Ghana now has official record of 27 fights,3 loses,24 wins with 15 knockouts, while the new WOB Featherweight Champion Robeisy Ramiirez also has a new official record of 13 fights,1 loss,12 wins with 7 knockouts.