We can arrest without warrant – OSP

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has affirmed its authority to arrest individuals of interest without the need for a warrant.

In response to a recent Human Rights Court decision granting an interim injunction against the arrest of Charles Bissue by the Special Prosecutor or its representatives, the OSP clarified its stance on Twitter.

According to the OSP’s statement, “The Office of the Special Prosecutor, in the exercise of its police powers, retains the ability to arrest individuals suspected of corruption or corruption-related offenses without a warrant.”

After Charles Bissue’s legal team filed an application, Justice Nicholas Abodakpi presided over the Human Rights Court and issued a temporary injunction, preventing the Office of the Special Prosecutor or its agents from carrying out an alleged arrest warrant against Bissue.