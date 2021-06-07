Forest to be established by planting 44,000 trees in honor of the 3,607+ US healthcare workers who lost their lives fighting the Pandemic, and for the 40,000+ children in the US who have lost a parent to Covid-19

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#COVID19–On World Environment Day, The One Heart Movement announced their plans to plant the “One Heart Forest” in loving memory of the millions of lives our world has lost to the Covid-19 pandemic. This unifying symbolic gesture honoring life will also be a part of the United Nation’s Trillion Tree Campaign. To start, 44,000 trees will be planted in Tanzania in honor of the 3,607+ US healthcare workers who lost their lives fighting on the frontlines of the Covid-19 Pandemic, as well as for the 40,000+ children in the US who have lost a parent to the virus. The One Heart Movement aims to collaborate with the public to plant a tree for each life lost to Covid-19 by inviting and inspiring individuals and organizations to participate globally.





“We felt compelled to create a unifying tribute to those who have lost their lives or loved ones to Covid-19,” said The One Heart Movement’s Founder and Executive Director Krista Kleiner. “Planting trees symbolizes life and provides life-giving oxygen. It felt right to establish the One Heart Forest in memory of our healthcare workers and the children who have lost a parent to the virus and expand it in loving honor of all the lives we have lost globally, reminding us of our shared experience. By planting this forest, we celebrate their lives and show our commitment to take care of all life on Earth.”

The One Heart Movement is inviting everyone to contribute trees to the One Heart Forest. For as little as $3, you can plant 10 trees, representing 10 lives. Visitors to our profile page will see real time updates on the amount of trees being planted and the impact we’re making. This includes work hours provided, carbon offset and oxygen created. You can also find more information about ways to participate and news about the campaign.

“The whole Forest Nation team feels proud and honored to be associated with The One Heart Movement,” said Andrew Frankland, the Operations Director of Forest Nation. “From the moment we were introduced to the work they do to support the medical professionals and families affected by the pandemic, we knew we wanted to help shine a light on this great need. The ‘One Heart Forest’ in Tanzania is an example of the power community-led social action has in creating positive social change and fostering environmental well-being. We look forward to planting and growing this forest movement together.”

Planting trees and growing forests supports all 17 United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals. Together, we’ll help reforest Tanzania. Not only are we honoring those we’ve lost, but we’re also restoring balance to Mother Earth. We’re additionally providing employment for local residents. As 90% of locals planting this forest will be women, with their children attending the Green Schools Program, this project also helps alleviate poverty and restores social dignity.

Trees are essential for our collective well-being, effectively defending against climate change, offsetting carbon pollution and providing 33% of the oxygen we breathe. The One Heart Forest is a natural extension of The One Heart Movement’s ongoing effort to unite and heal hearts globally. To learn more and make a contribution, please visit: forestnation.com/one-heart-forest

The One Heart Movement is a nonprofit organization committed to fostering unity and well-being through the power of community love. Founded by TV host, humanitarian and former Miss Philippines International, Krista Kleiner, The One Heart Movement (TOHM) was created to unite and heal hearts globally. Leading by example, TOHM works to uplift vulnerable communities. With a focus on elevating our shared humanity, TOHM collaborates with today’s top artists, researchers, healers and thought leaders to inspire transformation. Together, they cultivate community love through digital platforms, special events and campaigns, shining a light on the most relevant causes of our time.

