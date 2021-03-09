The overthrow of Kwame Nkrumah on 24th February 1966 is destined by fate, meant to happen to serve a purpose. Nkrumah did exactly what he is meant to do, by setting the ball of self-determination rolling at the Ghanaian level, West African level and the continental level. I have no doubt Nkrumah himself was well aware of the messiahc risks associated with his mission, but his passion for self-determination gave him no other choice than to take the chance.

Kwame Nkrumah will do the same thing again, by all indications, if fate gives him the choice to do so.

Nkrumah’s belief in his passion for the course to self-determination, made the thought of failure to mean, not trying at all.

Nkrumah is known to say in his own word that “it is dignifying of a man to die on his feets defending his right to self-determination, than begging for mercy on his knee to go on living as a slave”.

The figurative role of Nkrumah in his human form was completed by what one calls “Nkrumah’s political death” on February 1966, just like what the cruxifiction of Jesus Christ in Golgotha symolizes. So Nkrumah was known to have continue living in his physical form after completing his mission, when he was politically dead.

The cruxifiction to terminate Jesus Christ mission of self-determination and the 1966 Coup to terminate Kwame Nkrumah’s mission of self-determination, made the two to share some foundamental coincidences. Both individuals lived into history, despite the threats their missions pose to the value perceptions of their rivals’ conception of justice.

It is helpful to be aware Jesus knows the traditionalists Jewish elders, in collaboration with the Roman colonisers, will be coming after him for his role of mobilizing the population for self-determination across the then occupy Roman territories. It is also helpful to know Nkrumah was well aware the tribal minded traditionalists of the then Gold Coast, in collaboration with the ex-colonizers, will come after him for his role of clarion call for self-determination across the African continent.

Most people will find these comparison of the life of Kwame Nkrumah and Jesus Christ incomprehensible, when both are actually historical to those of us who are alive today. Most people never know that it took several years and generations after the death of Jesus Christ, for him to assume the kind of godly personality associated with what we know of him today. It is therefore only a matter of time for Nkrumah to assume the same status in history. Time will indeed, tell.

The common fact about the likes of Nkrumah is, they live an examplary life of championing and demonstrating the feasibility of actualizing their vision of self-determination, after which when they pass on from the physical body, to end up at the mercy of historicans to encourage posterity to emulate them in fullfilling the mission.

We all know the pastors and imams have arrogated unto themselves the authority of telling us the history of Jesus and Mohammed, to remind us daily of suffering our sins because of our failure to learn from history, to avoid repeating the mistakes of our pagan forebearers.

Ghanaians are told they have not learn about Nkrumah enough to be suffering for their sins. The emerged type of Nkrumahist version of Jehovah Witness, are so obssess with the Ghanaian agenda, to a fault. We are daily haunded by these self acclaim Nkrumahist demanding of us to be “born again” in living a holy life like Kwame Nkrumah, for our ancestral sins to be foregiven.

There is no doubt majority of Ghanaians are suffering seriously and opportunism in the name of Nkrumah, is now a norm. Some Nkrumahist explain the cause of our suffering to be as a result of the insensitivity of the political actors who fail in following Nkrumah’s vision, and therefore appealing to us to go for Nkrumah-like politicians. Some others Nkrumahists explain our suffering to be cause by the evil machinations of the European ex-colonial masters, in collaboration with the imperialists Americans, who so despise the people’s messiah Nkrumah, to overthrow him.

The fact is, Nkrumah has done exactly what his mission demands of him, for posterity to follow suit but first, the historians have to put things into the right perspective, by purposeful packaging the historical ingridients.

The role of the interpretation of the mission of Kwame Nkrumah, into what is comprehensible to the young generations, as well as what is expected of the young ones, squrely place the fate of what to do with the mission in the hands of our political hostorians. What does Nkrumah’s mission meant for the Ghanaian, the ECOWAS citizen or the AU at this point? It is up to all the honest political historians to step up to the challenge.

To be Continue

Kofi Ali Abdul-Yekin

Chair (ECDRA)

