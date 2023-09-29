The Pablo Savage Returns With “Outkast” EP

Rising SA star, The Pablo Savage, has just unleashed his much-awaited EP titled “Outkast,” and it’s already making waves in the music industry. The EP is officially available digitally, marking a significant moment in his journey as an artist.

Born and raised in Mpumalanga, The Pablo Savage (Mxolisi Shabangu) has been on a relentless quest to establish himself in the competitive world of hip-hop. “Outkast” is a testament to his unwavering dedication and musical growth. With tracks like “Outkast,” “Thug Passion,” “Figures,” “Abdda,” and “Girl’s Obsession,” this EP is a powerful fusion of compelling storytelling and captivating beats that resonate with a diverse audience.

Produced by the renowned TwistBeats, known for crafting infectious rhythms, “Outkast” is digitally released by Ylamatric Entertainment, a label known for supporting emerging talent and pushing musical boundaries.

The EP’s title, “Outkast,” cleverly signifies The Pablo Savage’s determination to rise above the label of an “outcast” in the music industry. His journey has been marked by challenges, but he has turned these obstacles into stepping stones toward success.

Leading up to the release of “Outkast,” The Pablo Savage enjoyed the success of his hit single “Girl’s Obsession,” which not only garnered attention but also solidified his position as a rising star in South African music.

The Pablo Savage’s story goes beyond making music; it’s about defying expectations and carving a unique path in the industry. His ability to create music that resonates with his audience and his magnetic charisma make him a talent worth watching.

“Outkast” is more than just an EP; it’s a musical journey that transcends boundaries and defies conventions. With introspective lyrics, dynamic production, and The Pablo Savage’s undeniable charisma, this release is a must-listen for those seeking fresh and innovative sounds.

In a world where conformity often reigns supreme, The Pablo Savage’s “Outkast” EP is a testament that true artistry knows no bounds. So, music enthusiasts, mark your calendars and set your reminders, because “Outkast” is here to take you on a captivating musical adventure.

Listen to “Outkast” EP on all platforms here https://ffm.to/outkastep1