The People of Awutu Senya East have Braced Themselves For A Fierce Parliamentary Election

Incumbent Member of Parliament, Mavis Hawa Koomson, faces a shocking defeat in competition from Phyllis Naa Koryor Okunor,

The parliamentary candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Mrs Phyllis Koryor takes massive lead with a number of 18,000.

In a bid to ensure peaceful elections, Kasoa kwao Mensah Krom mankrado Nana Otuboah Kwesi Gariba has called on the two major parties, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the NDC, to accept defeat and maintain peace in the constituency.

The Awutu Senya East constituency has been a stronghold of the NPP since 2012, with Mavis Hawa Koomson winning the seat three consecutive times, However, the NDC is determined to change the narrative this time around, with Phyllis Naa Koryoo Okunor posing a strong challenge.

As the tensions are running high, and the call by Kasoa Kwao – Mensah Krom Nana Odikro Kwesi Gariba calls for the parties to accept defeat and maintain peace is seen as a welcome move to prevent any violence or unrest.

The people of Awutu Senya East have exercise their franchise and chose their next representative in parliament.

He also call in the Kasoa central east regional police command to execute discipline to any who tried to bring problems.