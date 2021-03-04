The People’s Hope Foundation Africa has donated educational materials, sweets and some COVID-19 items to the pupils of Nuahalenya D.A Primary School located at Ada-west district in the Greater Accra region.

The items included; 400 exercise books and several reading books.

To aid the children in fighting covid-19 pandemic, the foundation also provided the students and teachers with face shields.

Nuahalenya is a deprived community in the Ada West District in the Greater Accra Region, which lacks many developmental projects, educational infrastructure among others.

The School was established in 2015 and currently has a student population of 130 pupils ranging from Primary one (1) to JHS 1, with only five (5) teaching staff and Mr. Emmanuel Narh Asigbey as the headmaster.

The community has only a single School, and lacks a lot of educational materials, such as reading books, exercise books and classrooms for JHS 2 and JHS 3, which the headmaster and the school prefect pleaded for on behalf of the School and the Community.

The Executive Director of the Foundation, Mr. Kpachin Abdulai Ibrahim, promised to do more for the School and other Schools in deprived communities of the country.

He also promised to seek support for them to acquire potable water since it was another challenge in the community.

The women pleaded for support from the Foundation, to aid them with at least more water source.

The Foundation also gave the women the assurance to help them get another borehole in community.