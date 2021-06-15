Potatoes have contributed to human diet for thousands of years in Africa and the rest of the world. Its contribution to the human diet is affected by cooking, potatoes intake levels,

These marked differences in the potatoes intake affect significantly the contribution of potatoes nutrients to the human eating requirements. Potatoes are an incredibly useful root vegetable consumed in a variety of dishes around the world.

While many people consider vegetables to be healthy, potatoes have managed to mixture up some argument. Because of their arrow-root content, many people believe they should limit their intake.

Also, potatoes are commonly associated with unhealthy cooked and processed foods. Potatoes are eatable plant root cultivated around the world. There are many different changes of potatoes that can be used in a series of dishes.

And it makes sense that this happens when the potato is exposed to light because a potato on the surface of the soil is going to be more visible to potato-eating creatures.

In many developed countries potatoes are consumed as a vegetable and served as a part of a larger meal with intakes. Potatoes are a good source of antioxidants, which may reduce the risk of chronic diseases like heart disease, diabetes and certain cancers.

Potatoes contain resilient arrowroot, which may help reduce insulin struggle. In turn, this can help improve blood sugar control.

Make sure not to remove the skin of the potatoes, as most of the nutrients are located there. This will ensure you receive the maximum amount of nutrients from the potato.

Potatoes can be prepared in many ways, including boiled, baked and steamed. However, frying potatoes may dramatically increase their calorie content if you use a lot of oil.

“I deeply appreciated how food is truly a universal language and the preparation, cooking and act of eating itself are relatable across cultures,”.

Ingredients

2large bunches of potato greenssold in local farmers markets or international grocery stores

1onion

1-2lbsof various meats of your choice – Season ahead of time for best results

Vegetable oil

Seasoned salt

onion powder

chicken bullion cubes.

Optional: Baking soda

Instructions

Wash your potato greens thoroughly, remove from stems, and chop into small pieces. Set aside.

Combine onion and meats into a large pot and sauté in vegetable oil until they are almost fully cooked. Remove from pot.

Add the greens into the pot in the remaining oil and fry until greens become tender (Approx. 15 minutes), stirring frequently. Optional: Add a pinch of baking soda to the greens prior to frying for color.

Combine all ingredients into the pot, season and add enough water to just slightly cover all of the ingredients.

Season to taste with seasoned salt, onion powder, chicken barbeque

Cook over medium heat until all water is absorbed, stirring frequently (about 30 minutes).