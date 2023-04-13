The Power In The Blood Of Jesus Is Unlimited – Pastor Oteng Declares

Pastor Samuel Kwaku Oteng, the Ashtown District Minister in the New Tafo Area of The Church of Pentecost has underscored the need for Christians to apply and rely constantly on the blood of Jesus, especially in the moments of trouble.

According to him, God is only too pleased to act whenever the blood is applied by believers.

Speaking on the topic: “The Power in the Blood of Jesus,” on the Holy Saturday morning [April 8, 2023], during the New Tafo Zone Easter Convention held at the New Tafo Division School Park, Kumasi, Pastor Oteng charged Christians to know the efficacy of the blood of Jesus, saying, “The blood is still effective and its power is unlimited.”

He said that after the fall of man, Satan became an illegitimate ruler of the world which gave him the avenue to enslave mankind (John 14:30).

“After mankind became disconnected from God, our spiritual life was also cut off and we were dead in our sins. So, we ended up in the kingdom of darkness, which is ruled by Satan himself and we became his slaves,” he explained.

The man of God, however, read 1 John 2:2 and Ephesians 1:7, to emphasize that Christians have been redeemed through the blood of Jesus.

He reiterated that God has brought a complete deliverance to mankind from the tyranny of Satan through the vicarious death of Jesus.

Punctuating his sermon with testimonies and citing the deliverance story of the Israelites from the Egyptians’ bondage through the application of the blood on their doorposts, Pastor Samuel Kwaku Oteng stated: “Don’t joke or play with the blood of Jesus for there is power in it. Just apply the blood and great things will happen unto you.”

He mentioned redemption, healing, victory over the enemy (Revelation 12:11) and protection (Exodus 12) as the benefits the blood of Jesus has brought to believers. He, thus, admonished them to be wary of their lives lest they lose their position and status in Christ.

He also called on all unbelievers not to hesitate to cling to Jesus Christ in order to be saved, saying, “The power in the blood is still available to save you.”