The ‘Pregnant’ Man Again?

In the Military, when there is war, steps are taken towards restoring peace, and when there is peace, war arsenal and skills are put in readiness for war.

This is exactly the situation on the ground at the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), where the Ag. Vice-Chancellor (VC) appears to be working towards making all factions in the UEW impasse, smoke the peace pipe, thereby, making some of us to ceasefire and be battle-ready.

Having given the Ag. VC the benefit of the doubt in his peace building efforts, it is however of interest to note that, the actions of a certain ‘pregnant’ man, has the potential to derail the huge sacrifices being made by the Ag. VC.

I have been spoken to directly and indirectly through a friend by many reasonable people to ceasefire and give peace a chance, which I have complied with, out of respect for these reasonable people and nothing else! For apart from Allah, I fear no one; not even a human being with horns and smoke billowing from the head, can scare me.

Fact is, if anyone approaches me with humility and peace, this will be reciprocated.

On the other hand, if war is brought to my doorstep, the only available option will be to repel the invading force(s) with brute force!

Someone that I have defended in the recent past by way of writing articles and to the extent of being interrogated by the then BNI in respect of alleged falsification of official documents by this same person, has all of a sudden, woken up from his deep slumber and mustered courage to make some disparaging remarks about me.

To start with, if it is against any of the laws of this country for an individual to have chaired most of the evaluation committees under the administration of Rev. Fr. Prof. Afful-Broni, what stops this ‘pregnant’ man from going to court to seek so-called redress, just as happened with the Search Committee’s Report?

That particular individual, chaired those committees to stop known crooks and their associates from running down UEW. How can ordinary pick-up truck tyres cost Ghc 4,200 each? In the open market, such tyres are sold at about Ghc 1,000, so why should UEW procure such items at more than four (4) times the market price? Numerous instances of bids of this nature which were unsuccessful during the tenure of Rev. Fr. Prof. Afful-Broni, are galore at the UEW Procurement Office.

At the end of the day, it is the VC as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of UEW, who is liable for all contracts signed. Let the FBI come over from the USA and investigate all contracts signed under Rev. Fr. Prof. Afful-Broni, and it would amount to an exercise in futility, just as was the case with the EOCO investigation that was occasioned by a petition to it by Bruno Chirani.

As a result of strict adherence to value for money expressly provided in the Public Procurement Act, 2003 (Act 663) as amended, numerous projects were initiated and undertaken at realistic prices within the four (4) year tenure of Rev. Fr. Prof. Afful-Broni as VC of UEW. The ultra modern students centre, lecture halls, the poultry farm, and the renovation of about 80% of all UEW buildings, is a testimony of this unprecedented success arising out of the huge savings made.

Herein lies the answer to this ‘pregnant’ man as to why that single individual, chaired most of those committees.

Anyway, the former head of procurement was directed not to include this person in any evaluation meetings from 1st October, 2021, and this was followed by a reminder notifying him to capture this directive in his handing over notes when he was relieved of his post as head of procurement on or about 4th October, 2021. So what is the beef of this ‘pregnant’ man?

The ‘pregnant’ man further stated that he is aware that I go after ladies. Readers are advised to brace up for my response to this statement. This ‘pregnant’ man is extremely lucky not to have approached me directly, otherwise I would have castrated him without anesthetic, and proceed to eat his balls raw!!

To start with, this ‘pregnant’ man should count himself lucky that am not gay, otherwise, I would have ripped his ass apart! I wonder how I would have managed to drill him from behind with such an abnormal ‘bass drum’ hanging in front of him.

Furthermore, my nineteen (19) years old daughter, is incontrovertible evidence of me going after ladies and not being gay or impotent.

Finally, am a practicing Moslem, and therefore, can marry up to four (4) wives, and by the grace of Allah, I will NOT require any sex enhancement drugs to satisfy all the four (4) ladies should I decide to do so, as am naturally solid in this regard!!

What is currently unfolding in UEW is a perfect learning curve. The scenes being played out in UEW lacks foundation, and can as a matter of fact, crumble miserably in seconds.

The only ‘pillar’ holding the Ag. VC’s administration, is his desire to bring all factions onboard, and NOTHING else!

Those who sent out notices to successful job applicants at UEW that their congratulatory messages were sent to them in error, should know that their viciousness and wickedness, would not be forever, Insha Allah!!

Alhassan Salifu Bawah

(son of an upright peasant farmer)