The President Of Ghana Who Strains Out A Gnat Of Corruption But Swallow A Camel – Psyops Of The “Galamsey Economy” Documentary

INTRODUCTION

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo dubiously terminated the appointment of Charles Adu Boahen, the Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance, a trusted friend in his Family and Friends’ Government. This was to purposefully increase his profile with a perceived gullible public as a committed anti-corruption fighting President. The President sought at the same time to protect the Friend with a referral to the Special Prosecutor whom he knew did not have the independence, neutrality, and impartiality to investigate and prosecute the Friend as required of all prosecutors as quasi-judicial officers.

This conduct of President William Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo proves to me again beyond any reasonable doubt that William Akufo-Addo never internalized the teachings of the Holy Bible in his Christian up-bringing to uphold, defend, and respect the sanctity of the constitutional oaths he took before Ghanaians on 7 January 2017 and 7 January 2021. I categorized the President in the hierarchy of corruption in his government in a reply to the Presidency in November 2020 and the passage of time has only reinforced the correctness and accuracy of that categorization.

This is the only President of Ghana whose actions and conduct is a photocopy of the “scribes and Pharisees, hypocrites,” who strain out a gnat of corruption but swallow a camel. Our Lord and saviour Jesus Christ, and the Holy Prophet Muhammad, (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him), preached against such hypocrisy. There is no teaching within the Christian scriptures or the Holy Quran that endorses the conduct of a President who knowingly and intentionally colludes with his accredited government undercover agents, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, and his Tiger Eye PI, to create a situation that enables the President to deceive an already suffering population that he is genuinely and objectively fighting the endemic canker of corruption which he has transformed into a lethal pandemic during his Presidency.

The conduct of the President which was based only on political expediency in violation of decent Christian values must be evaluated within the context of the mismanagement of the economy and the clamour by both side of Parliament to remove the two ministers in the Ministry of Finance and the necessity to defeather one of the Members of Parliament contending to the Presidency in the upcoming primaries. The events that unfolded in Parliament on 25 October 2022 by the rebelling members of the majority caucus, and motion of censure filed by the minority caucus accelerated the urgency of the President working with Anas Aremeyaw Anas and Tiger Eye PI to defuse the challenge to the President’s authority. The ultimatum by the rebelling MPs of the NPP to the President to remove the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, and the Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance, Charles Adu Boahen, from office and the danger posed by Kennedy Agyapong’s possible successful bid

for the Presidency amidst the rebellion of the MPs of the NPP against the President, necessitated the surfacing of the “Galamsey Economy” documentary on 7 November 2022.

Kennedy Agyapong, who has indicated his intention to contest the Vice President for the Presidency had spoken on Net2TV Gh in or around 23 February 2022 of the lethality to the Government and the NPP if he published the video tape of the undercover operations undertaken by the President’s covert state agent, Tiger Eye PI on 8 February 2018. (Part of Kennedy Agyapong’s interview with Net2TV Gh has been available on You Tube since then

– “Anas Coached People To Destroy Personalities in NPP For A Politic…”). The fact that Kennedy Agyapong who, to the knowledge of the Government, had long been in possession of a version of the 8 Febuary2018 covert investigation video tape sided with the rebelling MPs when they met the President, constituted a serious obstruction to the President’s long game of orchestrating the handing over of power to Presidency at all costs to the President’s already chosen and trusted successor who could hold his back. The very seats of the President and the Vice President were at stake as the persons responsible for whatever commission or omission the two ministers at the Ministry of Finance were accused of committing.

The President, the Vice President, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, Tiger Eye PI, and Kissi Agyebeng could be depended upon to pull together in the face of the threat posed by their common nemesis, Kennedy Agyapong to the President’s long game. They could not allow Kennedy Agyapong to control the version of the narrative on the 8 February 2018 government undercover operation on corruption to be made available to the public. It was important for the Government and Tiger Eye PI to choreograph a version they had control over first, and thereby discredit any other existing version to be published in the future by Kennedy Agyapong which puts the Presidency in a worse light.

Consequently, the impression choreographed by (William) Nana Akufo-Addo and Tiger Eye PI to create the perception that the President and the Vice President were not privy to the so-called Tiger Eye PI explosive documentary titled, “Galamsey Economy” before 7 November 2022 when Anas Anas of Tiger Eye PI tweeted its first stunt was part of a psychological and information operation (psyops) to deceive their perceived gullible public.

The suffering public is too hungry to establish through research and analysis that Tiger Eye PI does not publish any documentary on Government corruption in Ghana without first showing it to the President. William (Kissi) Agyebeng’s authoritative words as Tiger Eye PI’s lawyer in an interview with Kofi Adomah on 18 January 2019 on Kofi TV laid out the standard operating procedure for publishing Tiger Eye PI documentaries. At that time and date, Kissi Agyebeng did not anticipate that providence would move him from his politically appointed public office of a Chairman of a Government Agency, as Friend, to the quasi-judicial position of Special Prosecutor.

The President was, therefore, given a copy of the video and previewed the “Galamsey Economy” documentary which Tiger Eye PI intended to publish to the public at the Accra

International Conference Center (AICC) on 14 November 2022 before Anas Aremeyaw Anas’s first tweet on 7 November 2022. In a coherent Government, not involved in swindling the public, the copy of the tape delivered to the President would have generated a professional security and intelligence examination and analysis under the directions of the President for the appropriate policy decisions by the Government to be made before the publication to their perceived gullible public on 14 November 2022.

A Vice President who has the confidence of his President would have been an integral part of the generation of the government policy and decision on the matter. He would have viewed the tape of the documentary in the possession of the Government before any decision was made from the generated policy on managing the psychological and information operations brought about by the documentary on Government corruption. Unless the sudden emergence of the so-called explosive corruption documentary at this time of the worse economic mess and Cedi depreciation was collusively orchestrated for a psychological operation on the public mind and psychic, this was an urgent matter affecting national security and the credibility of the Government.

A few days previously, on 25 October 2022, the President had heaped unconditional praises on the lynchpin of the Family, Ken Ofori-Atta, and a Friend, Charles Adu Boahen of the President’s Family and Friends Government. The President confidently admonished his rebel Members of Parliament for daring to want the two Captains of the ship removed while the ship was in stormy seas. On the same 25 October 2022, the minority National Democratic Congress in Parliament also filed a motion of censure for the removal of the lynchpin Family member, Ken Ofori-Atta, from the Government for running the nation into an economic meltdown.

The nation was in a deep crisis with both members of the majority caucus of the President’s New Patriotic Party, and the minority caucus of the National Democratic Congress attacking the judgment and management abilities of the President and the Vice President in running the affairs of the country. A purposefully orchestrated diversion that would restore the image and credibility of the President, enable him to minimize the falls out about the two Minister, and to ride the storm of credibility was a matter of political urgency and expediency for survival. What could have been handier than an undercover documentary produced on 8 February

2018 in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates and put in storage by Tiger Eye PI owned by an adopted government undercover agent holding a Ghana Government Service Passport issued on 11 September 2017? Remember the President’s electoral promise to adopt the so-called “Anas Principle”!

It is in defence of the 1992 Constitution and in the public interest that voters and citizens know the results of the research, examination, and analysis yielded by the available open source and other material facts and evidence on this matter that affects their rights and responsibilities as citizens under the Constitution.

THE PROLOGUE TO THE EXAMINATION AND ANALYSIS

The alleged suspected corruption offence for which Charles Adu Boahen’s appointment was terminated on 14 November 2022 was committed on 8 February 2018 in his capacity as a Deputy Minister for Finance under the 7th Parliament and Government of the Fourth Republic whose tenure ended on 6 January 2021. The suspected corruption on 8 February 2018 was known to the Government through Kennedy Agyapong who had obtained a copy of the video tape and did not make a secrete of it to the Government. Nonetheless Adu Boahen was paid his end of service benefits for his services to that Government.

The President nominated Charles Adu Boahen for approval by parliament as Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance under the 8th Parliament and Government of the Fourth Republic in January 2021. The 8th Parliament issued statutory invitations for memoranda and information affecting his eligibility for vetting and approval by Parliament for appointment by the President. Anas Aremeyaw Anas and Tiger Eye PI as responsible citizens of Ghana had all the adversarial opportunity to have written to Parliament and confronted Charles Adu Boahen with witnesses of the suspected commission of the alleged corruption offence. Anas Aremeyaw Anas and Tiger Eye PI refused or failed to do so.

The excuse that Kennedy Agyapong had intercepted the video tape on the 8 February 2018 suspected corruption by Adu Boahen is spurious, naive, and untenable, to be told only to the marines. In this information technologic and communications age, no experienced covert investigation agent such as Anas Aremeyaw Anas and Tiger Eye PI would put all its eggs in one basket by having one original video record after the 8 February 2018 event without spiriting a back-up or pack-ups into the cloud.

There is no authentication of the 8 February 2018 video tape, let alone any evidence that Charles Adu Boahen committed any suspected corruption offences under the 8th Government as Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance to warrant the summary termination of his appointment with immediate effect, as though any crime had been proved against him. The President suspended Ajenim Boateng Adjei in similar circumstances and referred his case for investigations. The President accepted the resignation of Charles Bissue in similar circumstances to enable him to defend himself at the investigations. Charles Adu Boahen whose suspected offence occurred under a defunct government submitted his resignation to the President and publicized it to the public to enable him to vindicate himself at an investigation.

But the President who was already under pressure from rebel members of his majority caucus to remove Adu Boahen from office for the economic mess caused by the President’s management of the country, choose to sacrifice him for political expediency to deprive the majority caucus the credit of having achieved one of their objectives. The President assigned the suspected corruption offence of 8 February 2018 as the reason for terminating Adu Boateng’s appointment under the 8th Government. Could the President have exercised his

power of termination for the stated reasons if Adu Boahen had not accepted to be appointed by the 8th Parliament and Government? Can the President of the 8 th Government retroactively terminate the appointment of a Minister for suspected offences in a defunct government as a Deputy Minister without allowing the due process of law to take its course? Why did the President depart from the Adjenim Boateng and the Charles Bissue precedents he set for such cases?

The President has set the stage for deepening conflict escalation with the majority caucus in parliament with the dubious summary termination of Charles Adu Boahen’s appointment under a subterfuge to deprive the rebel members of the majority caucus of the New Patriotic Party a clear victory. The conflict escalation from the President’s indiscretion in working with Anas Aremeyaw Anas against members of his own political party is set to cost the New Patriotic Party dearly in the fall out from the “Galamsey Economy” documentary psychological operations.

The reader should bring the foregoing exposition which now forms part of his bank of knowledge to bear on his understanding and interpretation of the examination and analysis presented hereinunder.

THE EXAMINATION OF THE FACTS, EVIDENCE, ANALYSIS, AND RESULTS

An examination and analysis of the open source and available data lead to a conclusive explanation of the origins of the whole collusive stunts and psychological operations (PSYOPS) that the President and Tiger Eye PI planned and tried to pull off on Ghanaians on 7 November 2022 at 7:46 p.m., when Anas Aremeyaw Anas pulled off the first stunt with a tweet asking his digital followers: “Are you ready? To show or not to show? I need the answers quickly so we can decide.” The second stunt came within a short space of time with a tweet stating that:

‘Anas Aremyaw Anas and Tiger Eye PI are set to publish an explosive documentary titled, “Galamsey Economy” on Monday, 14 November 2022 at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).’

The foregoing psyops were intended to whip up public emotions and raise the expectation of Ghanaians who were already suffering from an unprecedent economic hardship and corruption unleashed on them by the William Akufo-Addo Government of Family and Friends for an alleged explosive documentary.

The President and his Government then pulled their first stunt on what they perceive to be a gullible public in the timing and information to the public as required by law of a private holiday by the President to the United Kingdom on Sunday 13 November 2022. He was to return on Wednesday 16 November 2022 and in his absence the Vice President was to function as the President of Ghana.

But before the President left for abroad on 13 November 2022 Tiger Eye PI (according to its standard procedure as laid out by Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ founding partner Kissi Agyebeng, a. k. a., William Agyebeng) had on or before 7 November 2022 delivered a copy of the video tape to the President who previewed the “Galamsey Economy” documentary which was intended to be published to the public at the Accra International Conference Center (AICC) on 14 November 2022. As stated already, in normal and non-collusive times, in a coherent and less chaotic Government, the President’s copy of the tape would have generated security and intelligence operations under the directions of the President for the appropriate policy decisions by the Government to be made before the publication to the gullible public on 14 November 2022.

As the times and hash economic environment were far from normal, the Government in colluding with its government undercover agent, Anas Aremeyaw Anas with his Tiger Eye PI, resorted to swindling the public in a series of stunts to divert the public attention from the messy economic conditions. The spectacle of an explosive corruption documentary entertainment was whipped up amongst the hungry population with prospects of showing the “Galamsey Economic” documentary dangled before them. Unfortunately, because this was a collusive swindle the government’s narrative of the unfolding events lost both narrative cohesion and coherence.

The public was not aware of the existing standard operating procedures for delivering an advance copy of the taped video to the President before Tiger Eye PI announces to the public the existence of such a documentary and the intention to publish it. The date on which Tiger Eye PI delivered the President’s copy of the documentary to the President could not have been after 7 November 2022 when Anas Aremeyaw Anas issued his first tweet on the existence of the documentary on the Tiger Eye PI undercover activity. Tiger Eye PI in collaboration with the Government suppressed the fact that the alleged undercover activity took place more than four years previously on 8 February 2018. Consequently, what happened after the President had gone abroad on 13 November 2022 exposed the weak and floppy nature of the tradecraft of the professional regime of security and intelligence within the Government’s apparatus.

The Tenure of the Acting President

So, while the President was abroad the public was informed by Tiger Eye PI on the morning of 14 November 2022 in a publication by Anas Aremeyaw Anas of a paraphrased content of the video tape of the documentary the public was yearning to see. It heightened the public appetite.

This how it came about that hours before the showing of the explosive “Galamsey Economy” documentary at the AICC, Anas Aremeyaw Anas in a post on his Facebook stated that his Tiger Eye PI undercover investigation team into top-level corruption that undermines investor confidence in Ghana posed as businessmen, in a hotel room in the United Arab

Emirates, and met with the Minister of State in charge of Finance, Mr. Charles Adu Boahen, inter alia, as follows:

“Charles Adu Boahen, Minister of State in charge of Finance at the Office of the President, has revealed to Tiger Eye that the Vice President, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, needs just USD200,000 token as an appearance fee and some positions by an investor for the Vice President’s siblings to get his backing and influence in establishing a business in Ghana.”

When the Minister was asked by the supposed businessmen on how an investor can get the attention of the Vice President and what must be given to him when finally in his presence. Mr. Charles Adu Boahen was quoted in the paraphrased excerpts to have said that:

“You mean, like appearance fees and stuff? I mean he, himself (the Vice President), if you give him some (USD) 200,000 or something as a token, as thank you, appreciation, that’s fine. He’s not really, he’s not really (like) that. All he needs is to worry about his campaign money in 2020….”

The paraphrased narrative continued as follows:

“Adu Boahen, after having bundles of US dollars spread on a table in front of him and told to use it for shopping by the supposed business tycoon, promised to introduce the tycoon to the powers that be; the President, HE Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo, and the Vice President, in Ghana. This, according to Adu Boahen, will make them, the supposed entity and tycoon, influential when they are in the country to establish their businesses….”

Charles Adu Boahen was in truth a Deputy Minister at the time of the incident and not a “Minister of State in charge of Finance at the Office of the President” as the scammed narrative used the euphoria of a Minister of State in the 8th Government involved in corruption to generate. The next and immediate stunt was an indication by Tiger Eye PI to the expectant and emotionally charged public of the unavailability of the AICC as the venue for the publication of the alleged explosive documentary as earlier announced by Anas Aremeyaw Anas to the public.

The unavailability stunt further whipped up the emotions and expectations of citizens who were already worried about the galloping inflation and depreciation of the Ghana Cedi attributed to Government corruption. The public urge to see the content of the documentary that the government was preventing the public from viewing deepened. The stunt of availability and unavailability of AICC offered the President and his Government the opportunity to pull their own stunt on Ghanaians on the same day by rescinding the notice of the unavailability of the AICC.

This collusive psychological and information operation between the Government under President Akufo-Addo and Tiger Eye PI succeeded in deceiving the economically hungry, suffering and virtually empty stomached public. The President’s hitherto extremely low anti-corruption profile immediately shut up as that of an anti-corruption fighter intervening for the showing of the documentary to the public. The gullible public swallowed hook, line, and sinker the psychological and information operations intended to show the President as a person who does not brook corruption from any of his Ministers.

The President thus seamlessly rode the waves as a committed anti-corruption fighter in the eyes of the innocent and conned public when on 14 November 2022 the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, signed and issued a statement terminating the appointment of the Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance, Mr. Charles Adu Boahen with immediate effect as follows:

“The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has terminated the appointment of the Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance, Mr. Charles Adu Boahen, with immediate effect.

After being made aware of the allegations levelled against the Minister in the exposé “Galamsey Economy”, the President spoke to Mr. Adu Boahen, after which he took the decision to terminate his appointment, and also to refer the matter to the Special Prosecutor for further investigations.

The President thanked Mr. Adu Boahen for his strong services to his government since his appointment in 2017, and wished him well in his future endeavours.”

Scammers always leave behind their footprints. That is how come the footprints left behind by Ramon Abass, popularly known as Hushpuppi and the previously acclaimed and price winning British investigative undercover journalist, Maher Mahmood, met their waterloo. The third paragraph of the statement terminating Charles Adu Boahen’s appointment sought to pull another government stunt when the President was said to have decided “also to refer the matter to the Special Prosecutor for further investigations.”

The President’s Referral of Fellow Fowl and Friend Charles Adu Boahen for Investigation by a Fowl Special Prosecutor.

The President in pulling his stunt and swindle on Ghanaians to refer the matter to the Special Prosecutor for investigations, knew that Anas Anas and William (Kissi) Agyebeng, were partners in the law firm of Cromwell Gray LLP who also worked for Tiger Eye PI. The President also knew the personal, friendly, educational, and professional relationship between his cousin Gabby Otchere-Darko and his Attorney-General which grounded the reason for appointing William Agyebeng as the Special Prosecutor to hold his back in matters of corruption affecting his appointees. The President also knew that structurally Tiger Eye PI, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, and William (Kiss) Agyebeng shared a common ownership in Cromwell Gray LLP that was why William (Kissi) Agyebeng used to accompany Anas Aremeyaw to the Presidency to give the President copies of all Tiger Eye PI documentary video tapes to preview before Tiger Eye PI published any to the public. The President further knew that at the time William (Kissi) Agyebeng was nominated and appointed the Special Prosecutor he had issued a Writ of Summons and Statement of Claim on behalf of one of the President’s cousin, which was still pending in court. The President further knew that Kissi Agyebeng was a member of his Family and Friends Government holding public office as Chairman of a public agency at the time of his nomination and appointment as Special Prosecutor.

The President knew, therefore, of all the strands of the conflict of interest existing between his Government, Tiger Eye PI, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, Cromwell Gray LLP, and William Kissi Agyebeng, as his Special Prosecutor. The President, however, as usual counted on his luck and his ability to hide these facts from the public when he referred Charles Adu Boahen, a member of the Family and Friends Government to Kissi Agyebeng as Special Prosecutor for investigation. After all, it is only in the court of the fowls that cockroaches have no case. Adu Boahen happens to be a fowl and not a cockroach being referred to a fowls’ forum.

But as part of the Government stunt, a presidential staffer became the first to write and publish that the termination of the appointment of Adu Boahen was a clear demonstration of the President’s commitment to fighting corruption. Some prominent and well-meaning citizens fell for the Government and Tiger Eye PI’s swindle in the media as well. That is precisely how psyops are intended to work to influence the public’s mind and thinking for propaganda purposes.

THE STATEMENT OF THE ACTING PRESIDENT ON THIS MATTER

The next Government stunt was pulled by and under the Acting President (Vice President), Mahamudu Bawumia, in a statement of exoneration on his Facebook on 14 November 2022 within minutes of his Director of Communications’ statement of termination of the appointment of Mr. Charles Adu Boahen. This immature statement also left footprints leading the discovery of the deceptions contained in it.

Firstly, the statement of Mahamudu Bawumia, who was the Acting President of Ghana, demonstrates either incompetence for such high office or the low esteem in which the Presidency holds him, if the Director of Communications wrote and signed the statement of termination of appointment dated 14 November 2022 without his knowledge as the sitting Acting President. Secondly, Mahamudu Bawumia was the Acting President of Ghana on 14 November 2022 when the events on the availability, unavailability, and re-availability of the AICC as the venue for the publication of the explosive documentary on the “Galamsey Economy” were choreographed and resolved. Finally, it is only within a chaotic Presidency of disagreements and competition that an important documentary making serious allegations affecting the Vice President would not have been shown to him before the decisions were made by the Government.

It is within this context that the statement by Mahamudu Bawumia on his Facebook urging the dismissal of Mr. Charles Adu Boahen as though he was not privy to the video at the time he was writing constitutes a dishonourable and shameful stunt he pulled on Ghanaians. The Vice President stated, inter alia, that:

“My attention has been drawn to a video by Anas Aremeyaw Anas (as posted on his social media handle) showing the Minister of State for Finance, Mr. Charles Adu Boahen, apparently using my name, inter alia, to peddle influence and collect money from supposed investors. I would like to state that if what the minister is alleged to have said is accurately captured in the video, then his position as a minister of state is untenable. He should be

dismissed summarily and investigated. “I am not aware of any such meeting held by Minister Adu Boahen or a supposed “appearance fee.” My most cherished asset in life is my integrity and I will not allow anyone to use my name to engage in corrupt activities.”

The foregoing statement by Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia speaks against the very thing he sought to protect by issuing the statement, his integrity. It is impossible for a stranger to the truth to lay any claims to being a man of honour and/or integrity as discussed hereinbelow.

The President leaves the country on 13 November 2022 for the United Kingdom and hands over the Government of the country to the Vice President without briefing him about why he had decided to terminate the appointment of the Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance the next morning. The President does not allow the Vice President to view the video of accusations against the Vice President before he travels on a private holiday abroad. The Vice President does not ask to view the video of accusation against him.

The Vice President remains ignorant of the reasons for the President instructing the termination of the appointment of Adu Boahen while the Vice President assumes the position of the Acting President of Ghana on 13 November 2022 until his attention is “…drawn to a video by Anas Aremeyaw Anas (as posted on his social media handle) showing the Minister of State for Finance, Mr. Charles Adu Boahen, apparently using my name, inter alia, to peddle influence and collect money from supposed investors” which Tiger Eye PI put out in prose on 14 November 2022.

The Acting President was knowingly and deliberately displaying clear traits of lack of honour and integrity in his narration of the events on his Facebook on 14 November 2022. The narrative gives the irresistible impression that the Acting President was either not in control of the country as the Acting President or has always been a stranger to the truth attempting to hide skeletons in the cupboard with such incompetent communication to the public. The Acting President’s statement leaves more critical and pertinent questions unanswered and the definite assertion by influence peddlers that Charles Adu Boahen could not pimp for investors for the Vice President were based on shallow and retarded reasoning or intended as ingratiation for future favours from the Vice President.

Charles Adu Boahen’s Statement and subsequent deletion

In the interim, to confuse the gullible public the Government and Charles Adu Boahen posted a statement on his Facebook after the release of paraphrased excepts from explosive documentary on 14 November 2022 stating that:

“It has come to my attention that a documentary to be aired by Tiger Eye PI, and an article published in the Crusading Guide of today (14 November 2022) seeks to accuse me of brokering deals for the Vice President of the Republic.

This follows an attempt to entrap myself and other persons in 2018. Substantively, I have not been involved in this act of which I am being accused.

Mr. Adu Boahen’s statement went on to state that; “I do not however wish to be a distraction to Government and the Ministry of Finance at this crucial moment.

Consequently, I have submitted my resignation to the President of the Republic. I will

however look forward to a full investigation which I hope will reveal that I have not committed this act.”

Upon having knowledge of the alleged termination of his appointment, Mr. Adu Boahen deleted the post on his Facebook. Why will Charles Adu Boahen, Minister of State in the Ministry for Finance state on 14 November 2022 that: “I have submitted my resignation to the President of the Republic” when the President apparently “…spoke to Mr. Adu Boahen, after which he took the decision to terminate his appointment, and also to refer the matter to the Special Prosecutor for further investigations” before he travelled abroad on 13 November 2022?

The deletion by Charles Adu Boahen of his Facebook post shows that he was taken aback by the Government’s Director of Communications’ statement of the termination of his appointment. But the President merely referred the matter to the Special Prosecutor, who before his appointment was a Chairman of a government agency, appointed solely as a loyal member of the Friends of the Family for political expediency by the same President. Adu Boahen had to still depend on the President and his Government for protection from any impartial investigation and prosecution as the President offered by the referral to the Office of the Special Prosecutor.

PUBLIC SCREENING OF THE “GALAMSEY ECONOMY” DOCUMENTARY DEDICATED TO AHMED SUALE AT THE AICC

The publication of the content of the so-called explosive documentary at the Accra International Conference Center on the evening of 14 November 2022 did not vindicate the partial and subjective narrative published by Tiger Eye PI through the post made by Anas Aremeyaw Anas earlier in the day. Parts I and II had nothing to do with the alleged “Ahmed’s Last Investigation” exposing Charles Adu Boahen for the commission of any corruption and corruption-related offence in 2018. Out of a documentary lasting about 35.09 minutes, only the balance of 17 minutes in Part III was reserved for the Dubai corruption allegations made against Charles Adu Boahen.

This was preceded in Part II by commentaries on the state of the economy and alleged conflict of interest on the part of Ken Ofori-Atta and Charles Adu Boahen, requests by rebelling members of parliament of the governing New Patriotic Party to the President to sack both of them, and the motion of censure filed by the minority National Democratic Congress to remove Ken Ofori-Atta from office. The so called explosive documentary also turned out to have little to do with any “Galamsey Economy.”

It was an unauthenticated and heavily edited video documentary designed to tell the narrator’s subjective version of the story. It was presented in a sensational and emotion arousing fashion to obtain the necessary reaction from the public whose blood had been boiling over months of hash economic circumstances attributed to Charles Adu Boahen as one of the two orchestrating villains for the public suffering at the Ministry of Finance.

True to the nature of a swindle, Charles Adu Boahen was presented in flesh and blood as engaged in suspected corruption activity. The Charles Adu Boahen drama choreographed by Tiger Eye PI, was cast in such a persecutory way that there was no chance for him to escape being the villain of the script and the plot as desired by Tiger Eye PI. Charles Adu Boahen was substantially unethically, dishonestly, and vindictively presented throughout by Anas Aremeyaw Anas and Tiger Eye PI in the documentary as having acted in his capacity as a Minister of State in the current Government when he had acted in a previous capacity as a Deputy Minister in the defunct 7th Government. The President, for purposes of political expediency, saw the collaborative swindle with Tiger Eye PI as providing him the chance to dump Charles Adu Boahen without appearing to have succumbed to the ultimatum by the rebel Members of Parliament of NPP to the President to remove him from office.

The collaborative swindle also took care of the threats posed by Kennedy Agyapong’s possession of a version of the video tape and the threat it posed to the President’s intended successor, Mahamudu Bawumia without whom the President’s long game would be still

born. The President’s burden was thus drastically reduced in one fell swoop to how to chirograph events to save cousin and blood, Ken Ofori-Atta alone instead of a Family and a Friend of the government at the same time. Kennedy Agyapong’s threat to publish the version of the video in his possession which could threaten the intended successor, Mahamudu Bawumia, had simultaneously been defanged through the collaborative swindle with the Government undercover agent.

THE SPECIAL PROSECUTOR COMMENCES THE INVESTIGATIONS

William (Kissi) Agyebeng as the Special Prosecutor issued a press statement under his signature on 15 November 2022 stating that his office has promptly commenced investigations into allegations of corruption levelled against Mr. Charles Adu Boahen, in a publication by Tiger Eye P.I. and the investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, entitled “Galamsey Economy.” This part of the stunt is played by Kissi Agyebeng without indicating the conflict of interest situation in which he found himself by virtue of his business relationship with Anas Aremeyaw Anas, Tiger Eye PI, his antagonism to Kennedy Agyapong’s bid for the Presidency, and his personal connections with the President. The non-disclosure of the foregoing conflict of interest by the Special Prosecutor constitutes an abuse of power under the 1992 Constitution. It also affects the high moral character and proven integrity demanded of the occupant of the Office of the Special Prosecutor as a quasi-judicial officer.

On 18 January 2019, a day after the murder of Ahmed Suale the undercover employee of Tiger Eye PI to whom the “Galamsey Documentary” is dedicated, William (Kissi) Agyebeng

granted an interview to Kofi Adomah of Kofi TV. William Kissi Agyebeng said authoritatively in the interview that the documentaries by Tiger Eye PI are published to the public after prior sharing of the content of the documentary with the President. William (Kissi) Agyebeng also boasted that the work of Cromwell Gray LLP for Anas Aremeyaw Anas and Tiger Eye PI was pro bono – for free. Somehow, the interviewee did not realize that somebody must have borne the expenses for Cromwell Gray LLP, represented by Kissi

Agyebeng, to have appeared before FIFA in Geneva and advocated for the banning of Kwasi Nyantakyi from sporting activities for life, and the shock he received when FIFA added a fine to the plea he had made for only a ban for life. The reader is urged to find 1:03;26 minutes to listen to this interview granted by Kissi Agyebeng to Kofi Adomah on Kofi TV to appreciate the complete conflict of interest situation in which Kissi Agyebeng finds himself for the 8 February 2018 undercover documentary now called “Galamsey Economy”.

The solution to the President’s dubious referral of this investigation to the Special Prosecutor is not to pass over the investigation to the Deputy Special Prosecutor who has been denied the opportunity to even see incoming and outgoing correspondence in the Office by Kissi Agyebeng to whom she is yet to formally sign handover notes with as the incoming Special Prosecutor since he appeared in that office on 8 August 2021. But with the death of Ahmed Suale the President knew before making his referral of the challenges of authentication of the video and getting the participants in the undercover operations to Ghana to assist in securing any conviction for any corruption offences in our courts of law. The President knew he was pulling a scam with Tiger Eye PI over Ghanaians to achieve his expedient political objectives.

William Agyebeng, Anas Anas, and the Charles Bissue Documentary

Kissi Agyebeng was the lawyer for Anas Aremeyaw Anas, his partner in Cromwell Gray LLP and their Tiger Eye PI in the petition Tiger Eye PI presented to the Office of the Special Prosecutor against Charles Bissue of the Presidency in 2019. The investigation delayed because the evidence that emerged during the investigation established the suspected commission of forgery, fraud, and corruption offences in how the concession owned by ORR Resources Enterprise was used to pull the stunt against Charles Bissue was obtained and used for the undercover operations by Tiger Eye PI in that case. It turned out that there existed two registered business enterprises registered on the same day by supposedly two different persons bearing similar but slightly distinct names with the business name ORR Resources Enterprise and bearing the same business registration number.

The particulars of the owner of ORR Resources Enterprise on the photocopy of the voter ID card provided did not match the existing records at the Electoral Commission both on the old voter register and the current one. Investigators visited the Ashanti Region residential address provided only to draw a blank because no such residential address existed. The same business name is not registrable in the register of business enterprises for more than one enterprise and the inexplicability of how ORR Resources Enterprise could be registered two times on the same day with the same registration number by persons bearing identical but slightly different names can only be explained on grounds of the involvement of covert security operations by the Government or its covert agent at the time of the business registration.

The overwhelming evidence pointed to the Maher Mahmood situation at the time I resigned from that office. The docket disclosed suspected corruption offences against both the suspect

and the complainant – Charles Bissue, and Tiger Eye PI and Anas Aremeyaw Anas. Tiger Eye PI and Anas Aremeyaw Anas were to be invited and confronted with the evidence of the suspected corruption offences and a decision made whether or not to prosecute one or both suspects or to close the entire docket on ethical grounds. I was compelled to resign my appointment at that stage of the process. The Deputy Special Prosecutor never had the skills or the knowledge to direct and supervise the seconded police investigators who worked with the Office to continue with and conclude with the investigation, prosecution, or closure of the docket.

The investigation established that Anas Aremeyaw Anas, son of Anas Mahama and Mariama Damba, and brother of Karimatu Anas and Ummul Kulsum Anas is a Government undercover agent working covertly for this Government of Ghana since 11 September 2017. Kissi Agyebeng has for more than one year as the Special Prosecutor failed or refused to make the quasi-judicial prosecutorial decision on the Charles Bissue docket, and he knows the thoroughness of the investigation by the then Acting Head of Investigations, Mr. Karikari, and his team. This is in spite of the fact that Kissi Agyebeng stated in February 2022 that he was reviewing some 45 dockets and would disclose his prosecutorial decisions shortly which has not materialized as at today 22 November 2022.

CONCLUSIONS

The foregoing examination, and analysis of the events leading to the notification to the politic of the existence of a more than four years old video tape of an undercover investigation by a government covert agent and his Tiger Eye PI styled “Galamsey Economy” documentary has demonstrated that the whole episode leading to the termination of the appointment of Charles Adu Boahen, a Friend, constitutes a calculated hoax to increase the anti-corruption profile of the President on grounds of political expediency and for political survival. The authority of the President and his Family and Friends Government have been severely challenged from all sides of the dissatisfied public, including members of the New Patriotic Party which brought the President to power, and the opposition National Democratic Congress which he defeated to come to power. The long game for which the President filled the top hierarchy of the critical security and intelligence agencies of the Republic with loyal members of the Danquah Institute would come to naught should Kennedy Agyapong or Alan Kyerementeng slip through the up-coming presidential primaries as the nominated flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party.

The “Galamsey Economy” documentary psychological and information operations undertaken by the Government with its accredited covert agent, Anas Aremeyaw Anas with his Tiger Eye PI, was intended to raise the anti-corruption profile of the President and the Vice President, the intended successor. It was also intended to disorganize the front of the rebels within the majority caucus in parliament by not removing Charles Adu Boahen upon their ultimatum, while at the same time defanging Kennedy Agyapong’s alignment with the rebel members of parliament of the majority caucus, and his presidential ambitions. The President knew at the same time that no investigation and prosecution of Charles Adu Boahen was going to be possible in the absence of Ahmed Suale and Arab businessmen. SCAM!

But the conflict escalation from the President’s indiscretion in working with Anas Aremeyaw Anas as a Government covert agent against members of his own political party is set to cost the New Patriotic Party dearly in the fall out from the “Galamsey Economy” documentary psychological operations.

The foregoing examination, analysis, and conclusions have provided citizens with materials upon which to see beyond the stunts and swindles the Presidency, and Anas Aremeyaw Anas with his Tiger Eye PI tried to pull over the public to the motives of political self-interest underpinning each stunt and hoax undertaken by them. They also provide citizens the materials with which to have the courage to defend and protect the 1992 Constitution from scribes and Pharisees, hypocrites, like the President and the Vice President who lied their way to the Presidency only to strain a gnat but swallow a camel. God Save Ghana from scribes and Pharisees by giving patriots the wisdom and courage to put Ghana First!

By Martin A. B. K. Amidu