The President of Tanzania, Samia Suluhu Hassan and Merck Foundation CEO, Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej Recognized as One of 100 Most Influential African Women 2021

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Ambassadors—Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation and President of Merck Foundation More Than a Mother has been featured in the list of 100 Most Influential African Women 2021, released by ‘Be a Girl’ Initiative, for the second consecutive year. Avance Media, through its girls’ empowerment project, ‘Be A Girl’, launches this annual publication to highlight and celebrate the astounding accomplishments of 100 women from Africa. She has been recognized for her efforts to transform patient care in Africa, breaking the infertility stigma through her poignant ‘More Than a Mother’ campaign and to empower girls in education so that they can reach their potential and pursue their dreams through ‘Educating Linda’ program.





Senator Dr. Kelej has made it to the list of 100 Most Influential Africans (women and men) for the fourth time. She has also been previously recognized by New African Magazine, UK in 2019 & 2020, for empowering women in general and infertile women in particular through the ‘More Than a Mother’ campaign.

Senator, Dr. Rasha is truly a force of nature and one of Africa’s unsung ‘sheroes’ of women empowerment and health advocates.

Speaking about this accolade Senator Dr. Kelej emphasized, “I’m truly honored with the recognition and very happy to be included in the list alongside many prestigious and renowned African Women. I congratulate each one of them. This is a huge validation of my journey and my efforts to empower women of my continent, it will certainly motivate me to work even harder and more sincerely towards my goal of transforming patient care for the people of my beloved Africa.”

‘Merck Foundation More Than A Mother’ campaign empowers infertile women through access to information, health, change of mindset, and economic empowerment. More than 20 African First Ladies are the Ambassadors of ‘Merck Foundation More than a Mother’.

Hailed from Egypt, Senator, Dr. Rasha is a trailblazer and influential in changing the perception of how fashion, film, music, and media can be utilized to address sensitive social issues.

Moreover, she has been an inspirational pioneer in transforming Patient care in Africa. More than 1,300 doctors from 42 countries are benefiting from Merck Foundation scholarships in many critical and underserved fields.

Contacts

Mehak Handa, +91 9310087613