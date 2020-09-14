Dr Hafiz Bin Salih, the Upper West Regional Minister, says it is the wish of President Akuffo-Addo to see candidates of the ongoing Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) pass the exams and benefit from the Free Senior High School programme.

“The President has you in heart, that is why he is implementing the Free Senior High School programme so that you will pass this exam and be beneficiaries of the Free Senior High School programme”, he said.

The minister said this when he visited the examination centres to encourage the BECE candidates on Monday in the Wa Municipality to monitor the progress of the exams.

The centres visited included; the Wa Secondary Technical School, Wa Senior High School and the Wa School for the Deaf among others.

Dr. Bin Salih, thus, advised the candidates to eschew any form of Examination malpractices as it could jeopardize their future if caught in the act.

He urged them to rely on what they learnt to write the examination rather than resorting to any illegal means to pass.

“Do us proud, do not indulge in any exams malpractices, concentrate and believe in what you have studied for the past months, as you do that you will go through”, he explained.

Mr Godfrey Dongyeru, the Acting Upper West Regional Director of Education, also urged the invigilators to exercise restrain while being diligent in order not to put fear and panic into the students.

That, he said could enable the student to write the exams with the maximum confidence they needed.

In all, 13,929 candidates are sitting for the exams in the Upper West Region, out of which 7,021 were boys while 6,908 were girls.

In the Wa Municipality, 3236 candidates were sitting for the exam, Sissala East Municipality 1,104, Sissala West District, 1,090, Lambussie 965, Nandom 831, Lawra 999, Jirapa 1467, Nadowli-Kaleo 1,004, Daffiama-Bussie-Issa 529, Wa West 1,065 and Wa East District 1,639.