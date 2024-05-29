The Price of Passion: EURO 2024 Fan Expenditure Analysis

As the UEFA Euro 2024 approaches, football fans around the world are eagerly anticipating the spectacle. However, behind the excitement lies a significant financial commitment for those planning to attend the tournament in Germany.

In a comprehensive analysis conducted ahead of the event, researchers delved into the average expenses fans can expect to incur. With data collected from over 10,000 accommodation listings, flight prices from various countries, transport within Germany, and the costs of food and tickets, a clear picture emerged of the financial burden awaiting supporters.

The findings reveal that, on average, a pair of fans are projected to spend a staggering €17,970 if booking accommodation through Booking.com. Opting for Airbnb offers some respite, with an estimated expenditure of €12,012. These costs encompass accommodation, flights, trains, ticket prices, and food expenses.

Traveling between stadiums during the tournament is expected to set fans back €248 per pair if they choose the train option. Flights to and from the EUROs are anticipated to cost fans approximately €1,617.

Accommodation costs vary significantly between Booking.com and Airbnb, with the former totaling €10,113 and the latter amounting to €4,154. Food expenses are estimated at €2,462, while EUROs tickets are projected to cost fans €3,668.

Upon closer examination, it becomes evident that national affiliations also play a role in expenditure. For instance, German fans are forecasted to spend €17,835 with the Booking.com option and €11,556 with Airbnb. Meanwhile, French supporters are expected to shell out €18,926 and €12,071, respectively, for the same options.

While the EURO 2024 promises unparalleled excitement and unforgettable moments for football enthusiasts, it comes with a hefty price tag. For many fans, however, the opportunity to witness their nation compete on the grand stage is worth every euro spent.