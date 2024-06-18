“The Prodigal Son”: $STEEN Returns With Self-produced Project

Super-talented Ghanaian producer and artiste, $STEEN has finally returned to action with the release of a self-produced project dubbed “The Prodigal Son” – a title that best fits his comeback.

Returning from a long musical hiatus, $STEEN draws inspiration and comparison with the biblical story of a father’s long-lost son returning home. However, unlike the biblical prodigal son, $STEEN returns with his new found production ability and seven songs ranging from Afro Pop to Amapiano, artistically compiled into a master project.

“The Prodigal Son,” officially announces his comeback with two moderato tracks; “Nirvana” and “Jago,” as cautions for the listener to probably call 911 before lightning up gasoline on the entire body of work.

Not even the impatient fan heard on the intro of “Gasolina” might be fully ready for the breakneck speed, energetic vibes and overdose of Amapiano on the track.

Halfway through the project and it’s evident that adequate time and work has been invested in producing this classic. Mid-journey still, $STEEN’s hopeless romantic past comes haunting again on “Sister Fatima” – a likely sequel to his last release. His luscious vocals failed to win the damsel but just enough to get the listener’s sympathy with resonating lyrics.

He talks unreciprocated energy, heartbreak and sheds light on a local taboo subject – drug use as a coping mechanism. $STEEN taps superbly into the Afro Pop instrumentals as sweet-flowing melodies gush out nonstop. He again proves to be a problem on “Asem” before switching from moderato to allegro on “Bust Down.”

$STEEN completes the journey as a “Prodigal Son” on the ultimate song which delightsomely features the lyrics “don’t let me go.”

Hold on to $STEEN, “The Prodigal Son,” a potential classic forever and stream on all digital streaming platforms. here https://unitedmasters.com/m/the-prodigal-son

ABOUT $STEEN

Augustine Blay otherwise known as $STEEN is a Ghanaian artist and producer who experiments with afro- beats and rap music. Despite the life changing move from Waldorf Maryland to the hectic streets of Accra Ghana at the age of 15, he came to his own, constantly learning the ins and outs of the music industry. $STEEN prides himself in his versatility which can be seen throughout his discography. Having always been surrounded by music, he participated in mainly musical instruments at a young age such as the clarinet and bass guitar; as well as the church choir which would soon manifest into his love for music today. His life’s story continues to unfold through his music; we can only listen to where he’ll go next.