The project of the International Vodun Museum by Koffi & Diabaté Architectes wins the WAFX Prize at the World Architecture Festival 2023

Selected from over a hundred projects, the “International Vodun Museum” designed by the Koffi & Diabaté Architectes is the winner of the “WAFX” award at the World Architecture Festival 2023, in culture category. The WAFX Awards are given to unrealized projects that address major challenges in architecture, society, and the planet. Additionally, the International Vodun Museum is also finalist in the “Future Project – Culture” category. Partners Guillaume Koffi and Issa Diabaté will present the project to a professional jury in Singapore on November 30th, 2023.

This flagship project of the Benin Government Action Program aims to reveal and valorize the rich cultural heritage of Benin, with a particular emphasis on the Vodun culture, which originated in the 17th century in the former Kingdom of Dahomey which originated in the 17th century in the former Kingdom of Dahomey and spread to West Africa (Benin, Togo, Nigeria, and Ghana) and subsequently to South America and the Caribbean.

The International Vodun Museum embodies the Benin government’s commitment to rehabilitate and showcase to the world the richness of arts and cultures associated with Vodun. Major projects revolve around the valorization of this intangible heritage, including the Vodun Days, an annual celebration that takes place every January 10th in the historic city of Ouidah.

The International Vodun Museum will offer a unique museum experience in West Africa. Tourists from Nigeria and Ghana will have the opportunity to explore and appreciate the richness of Vodun culture and its profound impact on history and society. It serves as a living testament to the wealth and influence of this fascinating and often overlooked culture, deserving accurate celebration.

Located in Porto-Novo, the capital of Benin, the future International Vodun Museum will occupy a site of approximately 16,000 m². Its circular and organic architecture is rooted in local ancestral traditions, drawing inspiration from the Tata Somba, typical earth fortresses of the Somba people, in north Bénin. The museum will include five major spaces, featuring a reception building with an auditorium for 150 people, a temporary exhibition hall with independent access, and four permanent exhibition halls.

In legitimizing a spiritual practice that has long been demonized but never extinguished, the International Museum of Vodun stands as a guiding force, preserving and promoting Benin’s rich heritage. It serves as a vital link between the past, present, and future.

About Koffi & Diabaté Architectes

Founded in 2001, Koffi & Diabaté Architectes is built around its two partners and a team of more than 75 people who all strongly believe that sharing and exchanging are the ultimate guarantee of a necessary open-mindedness. The office works on a wide range of projects, from housing to business offices, housing estates and real estate operations, in Côte d’Ivoire and in the sub-region. Our mission: to build modern, quality buildings, while taking into account the lifestyle and cultural identity of our clients, always taking into account the project’s urban integration.