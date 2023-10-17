The prosecution addresses jury orally during Major Mahama Trial 

The prosecution in the trial of the alleged murderers of Major Maxwell Mahama has commenced addressing the seven-member jury in the case.

The prosecution, led by Mrs Evleyn Keelson, Chief State Attorney, presenting its oral address, told the jury that the accused persons were charged on three counts of conspiracy to commit a crime to wit murder, abetment to commit crime to wit murder and murder.

She said the prosecution after the close of its case called 14 witnesses and tended to several exhibits, including cement blocks, iron bars, sticks and guns among others.

Fourteen persons are standing trial at an Accra High Court over the killing of Major Mahama, who was an officer of the 5th Infantry Battalion, at Burma Camp.

The late Major was on duty at Denkyira-Obuasi in the Central Region when on May 29, 2017, some residents allegedly mistook him for an armed robber and lynched him.

The mob had allegedly ignored his persistent plea that he was an officer of the Ghana Armed Forces.

The accused persons are William Baah, the Assembly member of Denkyira-Obuasi, Bernard Asamoah alias Daddy, Kofi Nyame a.k.a Abortion, Akwasi Boah, Kwame Tuffour, Joseph Appiah Kubi, Michael Anim and Bismarck Donkor.

Others are John Bosie, Akwasi Baah, Charles Kwaning, Emmanuel Badu, Bismarck Abanga and Kwadwo Anima.

Mrs Keelson said at the close of their case, a prima facia case was made against the accused persons, where the accused persons made a submission of no case, but their submission was overruled.

She said the court held that a case was made against the accused persons.

To enable the jury to refresh its mind on the case, two short videos were shown to them to show that Major Maxwell Mahama was dead, and that the death was not through a natural cause.

She told the jury that the late Major was attacked by the accused persons and others with implements like sticks, iron bars, and guns, adding that doctors who performed the autopsy said the deceased was shot twice.

She said after the autopsy, doctors said the cause of death was because of multiple head injury from the attack.

The Chief State Attorney said initially, 56 persons were arrested but upon advice from the Attorney-General, 14 of them were charged to stand trial at the High Court.

The case was adjourned to October 23, 2023, for continuation.