The Public Health Situation-Akosombo Dam Spillage

We are deeply concerned about the recent and ongoing public health crisis resulting from the Akosombo Dam Spillage in parts of the Volta Region. The flooding caused by this unfortunate incident has had devastating effects on the affected communities, and the repercussions on public health are now becoming increasingly alarming.

Our team has been closely monitoring the situation, and the reports from the ground indicate that cases of waterborne diseases such as cholera and typhoid are on the rise in these flood-affected areas. The contamination of water sources due to the flooding poses an imminent risk to the lives and health of the residents in these communities.

\It is in this context that we earnestly call upon the Ministry of Health, the Ghana Health Service, and the Government of Ghana to take swift and decisive actions to address this urgent public health situation. We recommend the following measures to mitigate the current crisis and prevent further health-related issues:

a. Immediate provision of clean and safe drinking water to the affected communities. b. Deployment of medical teams to conduct health assessments, provide necessary medical care, and administer vaccines where required.

c. Public health education and awareness campaigns on water purification, sanitation, and hygiene practices to prevent further outbreaks of waterborne diseases.

We understand the significant challenges involved in managing such a crisis, but the safety and well-being of the affected communities are of paramount importance. We believe that your prompt intervention and collaboration with relevant stakeholders will go a long way in alleviating the suffering of the affected residents and preventing further harm.

We are prepared to offer our support, resources, and expertise to assist in any way possible to help remedy this situation swiftly and effectively. Our foundation is committed to creating a society where everyone has access to essential needs, healthcare, and equal opportunities for growth and development, and this aligns with your mission to safeguard the health and well-being of our citizens.

Thank you.

Abraham Norman Nortey

Founder & Cheif Executive Officer