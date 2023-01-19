The rapid rise of ICT use in Ghana attracts global interest – KGL

Dr Michael Owusu, Chief Operating Officer of KGL Group, says Ghana’s rapid rise in Information and Communication Technology (ICT) use has attracted global interest.

He said one key factor in the growth had been the Government’s efforts to promote and invest in ICT infrastructure, by implementing various initiatives to increase internet access and adoption, including establishing internet kiosks and rolling out fiber optic cables to connect rural areas.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Dr Owusu added that, “as a result, Ghana’s internet penetration rate has significantly increased, reaching over 50 per cent in 2021.”

He stated that another key factor of the growth of ICT in the country had been the expansion of internet access.

Dr Owusu said according to data from the World Bank, the percentage of the population with internet access in Ghana increased from just two per cent in 2005 to over 69 per cent in 2021.

He emphasised that this rapid boost has been fueled by several factors, including the expansion of mobile networks, the proliferation of smartphones, and the introduction of government initiatives aimed at increasing access to the internet.

“The increase in internet access has had a transformative effect on various life sectors in Ghana, including education, healthcare, and agriculture. When we talk about the importance of ICT in education, e-learning platforms have expanded, providing more flexible and accessible education options for students.

In healthcare, the use of telemedicine has improved access to medical services in remote and underserved areas. And in agriculture, using digital technologies such as precision farming and supply chain management has increased efficiency and profitability.” he stressed.

Dr Owusu said in addition to the Government’s efforts, the private sector had played a significant role in developing ICT in Ghana because the country had seen the emergence of several local tech start-ups, including e-commerce, financial technology, and renewable energy which had received funding from global investors.

He informed that the rapid rise of ICT in Ghana had attracted the attention of global companies and organisations, saying they would want to take advantage of the country’s growing digital market.

Dr. Owusu acknowledged the fact that the increasing use of ICT in Ghana had had social and economic impacts.

He said the expansion of internet access had enabled more people to participate in the digital economy, contributing to job creation and economic growth.

Dr Owusu appealed to the Government and the private sector to continue working to ensure that all segments of society had equal access to the benefits of ICT, and this would be important for the sustainable development of Ghana’s digital economy.