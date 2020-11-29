The ground has been broken at Jasikan in the Oti region for the construction of an agro-vocational factory and a skills training centre to empower womenfolk for self-reliance.

It is an initiative of the Oti Region Queenmothers’ Association with financial support from the Rawlingses.

Mrs Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings, a former first Lady speaking at a colourful durbar of Queenmothers at Jasikan, in a speech read on her behalf by Alhaji Mohammed Frimpong, the General Secretary of National Democratic Party (NDP), said the project was intended to empower women to be self-sustained financially and economically.

He disclosed that the Rawlings’ family with support from some Embassies and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) would finance the construction of the edifice.

He said the total development of women and girls was crucial for societal development, which was dear to them.

Nana Otubea II, the President of Oti Region Queenmothers’ Association said the Buem Traditional Council released a 30-acre land for the project and that the factory would be processing oil palm, gari and fruit juice for supply to schools within the Oti enclave.

She said women and girls who wanted to learn vocation such dress making, tie and dye, soap making, hair dressing, among others would be trained at the centre to enable them to be financially independent.

Nana Otubea, who is also the Paramount Queenmother of Nkonya Traditional Area said the Association had acquired a 50-acre land at Nkonya and another 30-acre land at Asato for palm plantation, cassava and citrus to feed the factory.

Nana Serwa Bonsu II, Secretary to the Association thanked the chiefs of the three traditional areas, namely Buem, Nkonya and Asato for the release of the lands.

Nana Bonsu II, who is also the Paramount Queenmother of Asato Traditional Area urged Ghanaians to let peace prevail before, during and after the 2020 polls.

The project was conceived before the demise of the late former President, Jerry Rawlings.