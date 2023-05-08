The Real Housewives of Abuja bring Nigerian glamour to Cape Town

The final episode of The Real Housewives of Abuja is now streaming on Showmax. Over the past 12 weeks, the ladies have been serving us drama, friendships, wealth and fashion. As they close their debut season, they have chosen to do it in style in Cape Town, South Africa.

The Real Housewives of Abuja follows the fabulous lives of six successful women in Abuja – Arafa, Comfort Booth, OJ Posharella, Princess Jecoco, Samantha Homosanny, and Tutupie. The show has been a rollercoaster of emotions filled with endless drama, bold fashion choices, and, at the heart of it, a sisterhood between the ladies, who have entertained viewers with their feisty personalities since the hit reality show premiered in February 2023, exclusively on Showmax.

Amid the fights and drama, some moments got viewers all emotional. One of them was Tutupie opening up about her past and revealing that her tantrums and outbursts were a result of surviving an abusive relationship. This opened the door for the other ladies to share some of their personal life experiences.

For the final cast trip of the season, the ladies jetted off to Cape Town. Since their arrival, it has been nothing short of luxurious. From five-star hotels to exclusive restaurants like The Cave, where the ladies could not stop talking about how “hot” their server was, to partying in some of the most popular clubs in Africa and having a private casino night, the ladies showed up and showed out.

In the final episode, it was not all roses and sunshine. The tension was palpable between Princess and Tutupie, and the once inseparable friends went head to head with threats of secrets being exposed. Even the typically reserved Samantha lost her cool.

The highly anticipated reunion promises to be juicy, and all lingering questions will be answered.

While you wait for the reunion, fans can binge-watch the entire season on Showmax.

Fans of the reality series can also look forward to the two-part reunion show for The Real Housewives of Durban S3 on 10 May and 17 May 2023, and the season finale of The Real Housewives of Nairobi on 11 May 2023.