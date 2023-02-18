The Real Housewives of Abuja Is Now Streaming On Showmax

Reality show lovers are in for a treat this weekend as the highly anticipated reality show The Real Housewives of Abuja (RHOAbuja) is now streaming exclusively on Showmax.

The latest edition of the hit reality TV franchise takes viewers to Nigeria’s capital city as it follows the luxurious lives of six influential women – Arafa, Comfort Booth, OJ Posharella, Princess Jecoco, Samantha Homossany, and Tutupie, as they navigate their opulent lives, relationships, family and businesses.

This past weekend, ahead of its official debut on Showmax, Abuja socialites gathered for an exclusive premiere of the show at the Transcorp Hilton. The event was hosted by media personality and content creator Hawa Magaji and had guests in attendance raving about the first episode, which was screened at the event.

Now, the rest of the world can follow the Abuja queens as they serve drama, luxury, and power moves on the show.

Produced by Delmedia Production, RHOAbuja is the second Nigerian installment and the 21st of the award-winning franchise, coming on the heels of the successful first season of The Real Housewives of Lagos, which was the only title to make the top 10 most streamed on Showmax in 2022 lists across Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa.

Viewers can stream RHOAbuja on Showmax with new episodes available every Friday. Follow the conversation on social media with the hashtag #RHOAbuja.

Fans of The Real Housewives franchise can also binge the Cape Town, Dubai, and Johannesburg editions on Showmax. Season 3 of The Real Housewives of Durban drops new episodes every Wednesday on Showmax, while The Real Housewives of Nairobi premieres on the African streaming service on February 23, with new episodes every Thursday.

With so much exciting content on offer, Showmax is running a 2-for-1 deal until March 3, 2023, which will see new and returning subscribers who pay for one month of Showmax receive a second month at no extra cost. This deal applies to Showmax and Showmax Mobile plans.