The Real Housewives of Lagos Season 3 Breaks Streaming Records

The Real Housewives of Lagos Season 3 has made a spectacular return, setting new streaming records on Showmax.

The latest season, now streaming exclusively on the platform with new episodes dropping every Monday, has quickly captured the attention of fans across Africa.

Season 3’s premiere episode broke the record for the most first-day views in Nigeria and Ghana, surpassing the success of its previous season. It also claimed the title of the most-streamed reality show on Showmax across Africa on its launch day, and ranked as the third most-streamed title overall. This is a major milestone for the AMVCA-winning series, which continues to grow in popularity.

Returning for another exciting season are fan favourites Laura Ikeji-Kanu, Mariam Timmer, and Carolyna Hutchings, who bring their usual drama, glamour, and fierce personalities. But this season also introduces three new faces to the Lagos Housewives crew, each with their own unique stories and backgrounds.

Adeola “Diiadem” Adeyemi, a beauty mogul and influencer known for promoting inclusivity and celebrating diverse beauty standards, is one of the newcomers. She brings a mix of Yoruba and Igbo heritage, and she promises to stay true to herself as she joins the high-profile group. “I’m just going to continue to be me. Eventually, the world will adjust,” she declares.

Another exciting addition is Dabota Lawson, a beauty queen with a sharp business acumen. With a degree in Financial Economics and a background in Professional Management Accounting, Dabota has made her mark in the beauty industry through her businesses, including Lawson House of Beauty and Dabota Cosmetics. Known for her media presence and authenticity, Dabota is ready to be real on the show. “For me, anything that I’ve done in front of the cameras, I can own up to it,” she says.

Lastly, Sophia Momodu joins the cast as a media personality and humanitarian. Best known for her relationship with Afrobeat artist Davido, and as the niece of prominent publisher Dele Momodu, Sophia is no stranger to the public eye. Speaking about her approach to fame, she emphasizes her commitment to staying true to herself: “I don’t care about external validation; it’s none of my business.”

With these fresh personalities adding to the already explosive mix, Season 3 of The Real Housewives of Lagos is shaping up to be an unmissable season filled with drama, glamour, and authenticity. Fans are already eager to see how the dynamics evolve between the returning stars and the new faces.