The Repeal of the Betting Tax: A Balanced Perspective

The repeal of the 10% betting tax has sparked a nationwide debate, with opinions divided on its implications for both the youth and national revenue.

On one hand, many young people welcome this decision, seeing the tax as a punitive measure against their personal choices. They believe the government has fulfilled its promise by removing what they saw as an unfair deduction on their winnings.

However, the tax also served as a necessary deterrent. Betting is not a sustainable source of income, and many young people have lost significant amounts—sometimes their school fees, parents’ investments, or company funds—in the hopes of quick wealth. The tax was meant to discourage reckless gambling by reducing net winnings, making betting less attractive as a financial strategy.

Beyond its social impact, the tax was also a crucial source of revenue. Since 2019, betting companies in Ghana have paid approximately GH¢450 million in taxes. The government estimated that the repeal of this tax would lead to a revenue shortfall of about GH¢180 million in the 2025 budget. Government could have used these funds to support education, healthcare, and infrastructure.

While I do not believe that removing the tax will suddenly cause more youth to gamble, I also do not subscribe to the idea that this repeal was meant to create employment opportunities. Betting is not a viable investment, nor does it guarantee long-term success. Instead of repealing the tax, the government should have redirected these funds into initiatives that provide real employment and entrepreneurship opportunities for the youth.

At the end of the day, this repeal may bring temporary relief to bettors, but it raises critical concerns about revenue loss and the potential rise in irresponsible gambling. The focus now should be on promoting financial literacy and responsible betting while ensuring that national revenue is not sacrificed at the expense of political convenience.

About the Author

Gideon Buabeng Adu is a policy analyst, youth activist, and political strategist. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics and Information Studies and a Master of Arts degree in Economic Policy Management from the University of Ghana. He also holds a PMI@ Project Management Professional (PMP) certificate. Gideon has served as the Director of Projects and Programs at the Zongo and Inner-City Development Secretariat (ZICDS) under the Office of the President of Ghana. He is passionate about governance, transparency, and youth empowerment, advocating for accountability and systemic reforms in public institutions.