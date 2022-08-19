The reward for self-sacrifice

Boko Haram has for years terrorised the people of Nigeria. Those who are bearing this humiliating brunt of these lawless Islamists are the people of the north. Their wards have been abducted from schools, young girls have been turned to sex slaves. Women have lost their husbands to brutality, and children have no hope in the future. The only option is to vote with your feet, fleeing from your nativity or stay and suffer butchering and painful death.

But one group of citizen vigilantes, christened The Hunters, are up and armed to face their fears squarely. They’re now on the heels of the radical Boko Haram insurgents. The Hunters are giving hope to villagers who ran away from their farms and businesses. And now they’re going back home to their trade and taking back their heirloom and heritage.

Amongst the heroic Hunters is Aisha, a young woman who described herself in an Aljazeera Documentary as a “woman with a man’s heart”. She’s more fearless and determined than her male colleagues in the semi organised army.

Married for years, she’s not having a child of her own, but her compassion for the plight of the afflicted children of others keeps her chasing the barbaric jihadists from the invaded lands in northern Nigeria.

Aisha was born the only girl amongst her siblings, and was raised as a boy by her parents, wearing boys’ attire and playing male’s sport.

At first her neighbours who mock her for her barrenness called Aisha insane for joining the men in their quest to quell Boko Haram attacks, as the government’s machinery was mortifyingly slow to defeat the guerilla fighters living in Nigeria’s Sambisa Forest.

Now the gains Aisha has made for her community by chasing away their biggest threat, more women are joining the vigilante brigade (The Hunters) to stabilise their relative freedom.

At times, there are good stories that come from a tragic one. And so it happened in Aisha’s case and success story. In one of their clashes with Boko Haram fighters, her commander was killed. Days after Aisha conceived a baby.

For her years of self-sacrifice for the children of others, a mocked “barren woman” is now prospecting to welcome her own child. She still holds her rifle to defend her unborn baby and her community against evil men, teaching the world “the reward for self-sacrifice”.

In likeness of Aisha’s yeoman self-sacrifice for her community to mobilise against terrorists oppression in northern Nigeria, a patriotic Bono native in the diaspora, Mark Ansu, is blowing the proverbial Akoben horn to rally all Bono sons and daughters under one umbrella and give a rebirth to the beautiful ancient Bono kingdom.

#Let’sRiseAndBuild

#Nehemiah 2:18

#TheBonoKingdom

By Charles Yeboah (Sir Lord)

+233(0)249542111

sirlord42111@gmail.com