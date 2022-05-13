The Mo Ibrahim Foundation (MIF) is pleased to announce that this year’s Ibrahim Governance Forum will be held virtually from Wednesday 25th to Friday 27th May 2022.

Exactly six months ahead of the COP27 summit hosted by Egypt and immediately following the COP15 summit hosted by Côte d’Ivoire, the Ibrahim Forum will help inform and articulate Africa’s position in the global debate around climate change.

Proceedings will be hosted on the mif.live platform and be open to all to attend. All discussions will be in English and translated in French.

The Road to COP27: Making Africa’s Case in the Climate Debate

This year’s Forum will explore the unique challenges and opportunities that the climate crisis presents on the continent. Through expert panel discussions and insightful keynotes, we will look to unpick the nuances of the climate crisis in Africa and provide a platform to help inform and articulate Africa’s position in the global debate around climate change.

Discussions will be informed by new research from MIF in the 2022 Forum Facts & Figures, which will be published ahead of the event. These will provide key insights into some of the most pressing climate-related issues, including the continent’s pre-existing vulnerabilities; the need to address the energy gap; and Africa’s role in a global sustainable future.

Contributions will be made from the likes of H.E. President Macky Sall, Chairperson of the African Union, David Malpass, President of the World Bank Group, Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, and Mo Ibrahim himself. There will also be contributions from the youth voices of the Mo Ibrahim Foundation’s Now Generation Network, a convening of over 250 young African leaders.

Agenda

Wednesday 25th May

Africa’s vicious cycle: low resilience worsens, and is worsened by, climate change

This session will focus on the specific impact of climate change in Africa, given the challenges and vulnerabilities the continent is facing.

It will also aim to ascertain the extent to which current climate solutions, focused on cutting net-carbon emissions, are adequately addressing Africa’s specific context, and how COP27 could take this into account on the way forward.

Thursday 26th May

The elephant in the room: what is an acceptable trade-off between development and climate goals?

This session will analyse Africa’s unique development trajectory, that requires balancing energy justice and climate goals. Current one-size-fits-all policies focussed on phasing out fossil fuels risk kicking away the development ladder for the continent.

Discussions will explore how current climate frameworks could consider Africa’s natural gas potential alongside renewables to bridge the energy gap on the continent as soon as possible.

Friday 27th May

Africa’s assets are key for a global sustainable future

This session will focus on the ecological and mineral resource wealth that make Africa a unique player in the global fight against climate change.

It will analyse Africa’s assets for a low carbon economy, and the key conditions to turn this potential into tangible gains – from skills to research and development, infrastructure, investment, as well as sound governance.

Africa on the way to COP27: key takeaways

This final discussion will gather some of the participants of the three Forum sessions with the objective to wrap up key takeaways and action points recommended by the panels to inform Africa’s agenda at COP27.

A full agenda, including all speakers and panellists will follow shortly.

