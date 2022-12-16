The Rockefeller Foundation and USAID Support Ghana Health Service’s New National Covid-19 Campaign

The Rockefeller Foundation and United States Agency for International Development (USAID) announce the delivery of 1,829 digital tablets to support the Ghana Health Service’s (GHS) five-day national Covid-19 immunization campaign, which began on December 14, 2022.

With more frontline health workers equipped with technology to capture critical Covid-19 vaccination data during health outreach visits across Ghana, GHS can better identify remaining coverage gaps and address barriers to access. The campaign’s goal is to boost vaccine coverage by addressing misperceptions about the virus and countering persistent vaccine misinformation, while the tablets will strengthen GHS’ overall capacity to collect, analyze, and share data for routine immunizations and other primary health services.’

Today, less than 40% of eligible Ghanaians have received at least one Covid-19 shot, compared to nearly 70% globally. The new tablets – alongside key investments from the Ghanaian government and other funders – are helping advance the Ministry of Health’s commitments to vaccinate 18.2 million people against Covid-19 by the end of 2023 and increase GHS’ use of electronic health (e-health) information technology to deliver health services. In addition to digital devices, the United States has donated more than 12 million Covid-19 vaccine doses to support GHS’s national immunization efforts.

“The U.S. government, through USAID, supports the Ghana Health Service in the operational deployment of vaccinations, delivery of vaccines across the country, demand generation and communication, pharmacovigilance, and health information systems,” said Kimberly Rosen, USAID/Ghana Mission Director. “Our support will help build Ghana’s system beyond the pandemic, enabling GHS to better track potential and emerging health concerns while continuing to enhance essential health services like childhood immunizations.”

GHS first started using digital tools for Covid-19 containment in March 2020, rapidly repurposing much of its digital tools inventory for pandemic response. The following year, as Ghana became the first African country to receive Covid-19 vaccines through the COVAX facility, GHS recognized the need for additional equipment to track immunization rollout and issued a call for global support.

USAID, which previously provided another nearly 1,700 digital tablets to GHS to strengthen the country’s Covid-19 immunization efforts and digital health information systems, helped facilitate this new collaboration between the Ghanaian Ministry of Health and The Rockefeller Foundation. As a key player in the U.S. government’s Initiative for Global Vaccine Access (Global VAX), USAID will continue to support digitization efforts as health workers fold the applications into existing programs, working through long-time GHS partner Results for Development (R4D) to deliver on-the-ground training.

“Ghanaian health workers are the country’s first line of defense against any emerging health threat,” said Linda Vanotoo, Senior Program Director of Community and Primary Health Workforce at Results for Development. “The devices will help them expand data collection to rural and remote areas, improving availability of data for planning and minimizing administrative burden for health workers.”

The Rockefeller Foundation’s support to GHS is part of The Foundation’s USD $55 million Global Vaccination Initiative (GVI), which aims to increase demand for Covid-19 vaccines and accelerate global vaccine equity through the use of data and digital tools.

“The Ghana Health Service is a leader in the digital health space, and we welcome the opportunity to support its vision for digital transformation while furthering the global fight against Covid-19,” said Greg Kuzmak, Director of Digital Health Initiatives for The Rockefeller Foundation. “Through the Global Vaccination Initiative, The Foundation is investing in solutions that harness the power of data to make Covid-19 and other immunization campaigns more efficient and effective.”

As country-wide Covid-19 response shifts from crisis to control, the Ghana Health Service will continue integrating digital devices and data into immunization strategies and other health programs, building a stronger base for future system-wide digital health projects.