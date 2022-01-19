The royalty system must work properly in Ghana – Stonebwoy

Award-winning Reggae/Dancehall musician Livingstone Etse Satekla, popularly known in showbiz circles as Stonebwoy, has advised the Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO) to fix issues concerning royalties in the country.

The royalty payment system in Ghana has been a major problem, which has hindered the growth of the industry, especially for musicians who are not able to get what’s due them due to structural challenges of royalty collection.

Stonebwoy posted this on his official Twitter page. “GHAMRO this year 2022! The royalty system must work properly, I promise to push until it’s fixed, No fights, No disrespect intended, Let’s face the issues Now! The sudden increase in royalty is pure PR, I have congratulated you on that anyway.”

Stonebwoy on his Twitter page last Friday confirmed that he had received four times of what he used to receive previously after Mr. Rex Omar told him to fulfill his promise of promoting the organization if they start to make an impact.

“Duly Accepted As Promised, indeed what I just recorded now is four times better than what I first recorded from GHAMRO for all my works as royalties. This is a great step in the right direction and there’s more to do. Especially hoping to see attached royalty statements soon.”