The Rush For “Latest” Songs Killing the music Industry – DJ Toxic

Prolific radio presenter, disc jockey, and

MC Stephen Frimpong Ansu popularly known as DJ Toxic has addressed a major issue

affecting Ghana’s music industry.

According to him, the rush for new songs

is killing the music industry, making

most older musicians irrelevant in the

music industry.

DJ Toxic stated on his social media that, in the past, artists would release songs /albums once every year or two, allowing the songs to perform at their

peak, but the narrative has changed.

Even though there are new dynamics, he mentioned that the intervals at which

musicians release songs has changed the

consumption status.

Most new tracks achieve hit status but

generate so little impact because

the general populace

are always looking for new releases of

artists, so a song released in less than 6 months becomes an old song,” he explained.

He emphasized that at events, people

always look forward to releases between

three months and a week because most artists these days are in a hurry to release

songs.

He stressed on how lack of proper orientation and industry structures, inexperienced Dj’s has flooded the system and most of them feel you became the best when you are the first to play new releases.

DJ Toxic, on the other hand, advised new

artists to give their songs time to digest before releasing new material.

Source : Christopher Agbodo Ranson /Virgin Blogger