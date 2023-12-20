“The Second Coming of Nkrumah” a captivating play for Christmas

Revellers will have the full complement of the Christmas festivities if watching a Latif Abubakar play at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) is made a part of their itinerary.

The renowned playwright is preparing to serve theatre enthusiasts with another world-class production titled: “The Second Coming of Nkrumah”.

Scheduled for December 28, 29 and 30th, the action-packed stage drama will highlight the ideals of Ghana’s first President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, and underline, among other things, why African countries must liberate themselves economically.

The show premiered over the weekend with hundreds of guests turning up to witness what Latif and his crew had behind the curtains.

Evident in the cheers and applauds at the Conference Centre on Friday night, the fans were not disappointed as they were treated to good music, comedy, meaningful dialogue, cultural display, and all the enticing elements of a perfect theatre put together by the 150-cast coordinated by Mr Latif Abubakar, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Globe Production.

All performers were in their elements, especially the lead character, Richmond Annan, who acted as Kwame Nkrumah and Mark Pratt Dadzie, acting as ‘Atongo’ (Nkrumah’s body guard).

Mr Abubakar, speaking after the premier, said the best part of the thrilling performances has been reserved for visitors who will attend the main show during the Yuletide.

“The Second Coming of Nkrumah is about using theatre, arts and culture to support the campaign of African unity. It is a social and behaviourial change project to help re-orient our mind and awaken ourselves to do the right thing,” he explained.

Mr Abubakar believes Africans must be selfless, united and self-reliant to help address challenges facing the development of the continent.

“We talk about corruption and the bottom-line of it is that people are selfish. If we instill the attitude of selflessness, unity and self-reliance in ourselves and in our children, Africa will definitely move to a different level,” he said.

The drama, he added, will be part of an African Festival, which comes with realistic art installations and exhibitions at the Accra International Conference Centre on the specified dates.

“We’ll have the den of history, a children playground, the Nelson Mandela capture site, and we’ll build the pyramid of Giza (Egypt) for people to have a feel of it and learn the rationale behind all these tourist sites. It is amazing stuff going to happen here [AICC] in December,” he noted.

Thanking sponsors of the production, he was optimistic that the lesson in “The Second Coming of Nkrumah” could help transform institutions and the African continent.

The CEO expressed satisfaction at the patronage, indicating that feedback received at the premier would impact the final production positively.

“If you want to have an experience of drama, music and captivating dancers, this [AICC] is the place to be. “[The show] is entertaining, rich in history and culture. You cannot have fun in Christmas without watching The Second Coming of Nkrumah,” he stated.