Parliament Chapel International (PCI), led by its Founder Apostle Francis Amoako Attah will hold a Mega Church Service to climax a Three-Days Fasting and Prayers to break barriers and close the Gaps that have been hindering people’s progress.

Announcing this today on Angel Fm, Apostle Francis Amoako Attah said the fasting and prayers which was started yesterday, September 28, 2020 will end tomorrow, September 30, 2020 with a message dubbed; “The Benjamins.”

According to him, the Number 30 is a symbol of inspiration and creativity and as well, and “in the Bible sense, the number 30 is a period for dedication to special task and special work.”

Taking his teachings from the Bible, Genesis 37 vs 2 on the account of Jacob’s family line Apostle Francis Amoako Atta said, Joseph was 17 when he was taken to Potiphar, and that at that age the Lord was with Joseph but did not save him from the hands of Potiphar until Joseph attains 30 years.

“The Lord was with Joseph even at the time he was taken to prison. The Bible said still the Lord was with Joseph. But God didn’t save Joseph from prison until he attains 30years,” he said and explained that Genesis 41 vs 46 “Joseph was thirty years old when he entered the service of Pharaoh king of Egypt.

And Joseph went out from Pharaoh’s presence and traveled throughout Egypt,” tells what became of Joseph at age 30.

He also noted that David killed Goliath at age 17, but wants able to rule Israel until 30 years.

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah averred that the Bible has stated clearly in 2 Samuel 5 vs 4 that, “David was thirty years old when he became king, and he reigned forty years,” pointing out that God’s divine Grace begins to work on Man at the age of 30.

Talking about the life of Jesus Christ, Apostle noted that Jesus at his young age knew everything therein in the Bible but was not given the power and authority to do what he was sent to do until He attains 30 years.

Also speaking on tomorrows message, “The Benjamins,” he preached from the Bible and quoted the Book of Esther 4:1 – 2 “When Mordecai learned of all that had been done, he tore his clothes, put on sackcloth and ashes, and went out into the city, wailing loudly and bitterly. 2 But he went only as far as the king’s gate, because no one clothed in sackcloth was allowed to enter it.”

He urged people not to sit down for trials and troubles to face them before they seek the face of God.

According to him, when Mordecai saw what was coming, he seeks for solution. “Don’t sit down for things to happen before you find solutions.

If not, the so-called pastors would take advantage of your situation because you are frustrated,” he cautioned.

He also elaborated that the life of Esther is a clear indication of what the number 30 signifies and how prayers and fasting is important in problem solving.

Esther 4 vs 11 – 16 “All the king’s officials and the people of the royal provinces know that for any man or woman who approaches the king in the inner court without being summoned the king has but one law: that they be put to death unless the king extends the gold scepter to them and spares their lives. But thirty days have passed since I was called to go to the king.”

When Esther’s words were reported to Mordecai, he sent back this answer: “Do not think that because you are in the king’s house you alone of all the Jews will escape.

For if you remain silent at this time, relief and deliverance for the Jews will arise from another place, but you and your father’s family will perish. And who knows but that you have come to your royal position for such a time as this?”

Then Esther sent this reply to Mordecai: “Go, gather together all the Jews who are in Susa, and fast for me. Do not eat or drink for three days, night or day. I and my attendants will fast as you do. When this is done, I will go to the king, even though it is against the law. And if I perish, I perish.”

Apostle Francis Amoako-Attah averred that, if Esther was able to use three days to pray and fast to stop Hamann, everybody can do same and be delivered.

He also quoted Judges 21 vs 1 – 15 when he explained the history behind the Benjamins and averred that, the time has come for God to save everyone whose destiny has been curtailed by the enemy, stressing that, “we are closing the Gap.”

Judges 21 vs 1 – 15; “The men of Israel had taken an oath at Mizpah: “Not one of us will give his daughter in marriage to a Benjamite.”

The people went to Bethel,[a] where they sat before God until evening, raising their voices and weeping bitterly. “Lord, God of Israel,” they cried, “why has this happened to Israel? Why should one tribe be missing from Israel today?”

Early the next day the people built an altar and presented burnt offerings and fellowship offerings.

Then the Israelites asked, “Who from all the tribes of Israel has failed to assemble before the Lord?” For they had taken a solemn oath that anyone who failed to assemble before the Lord at Mizpah was to be put to death.

Now the Israelites grieved for the tribe of Benjamin, their fellow Israelites. “Today one tribe is cut off from Israel,” they said.

“How can we provide wives for those who are left, since we have taken an oath by the Lord not to give them any of our daughters in marriage?” Then they asked, “Which one of the tribes of Israel failed to assemble before the Lord at Mizpah?”

They discovered that no one from Jabesh Gilead had come to the camp for the assembly. For when they counted the people, they found that none of the people of Jabesh Gilead were there.

10 So the assembly sent twelve thousand fighting men with instructions to go to Jabesh Gilead and put to the sword those living there, including the women and children. “This is what you are to do,” they said. “Kill every male and every woman who is not a virgin.”

They found among the people living in Jabesh Gilead four hundred young women who had never slept with a man, and they took them to the camp at Shiloh in Canaan.

Then the whole assembly sent an offer of peace to the Benjamites at the rock of Rimmon. So the Benjamites returned at that time and were given the women of Jabesh Gilead who had been spared. But there were not enough for all of them.

The people grieved for Benjamin, because the Lord had made a gap in the tribes of Israel.”