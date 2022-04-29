The SEER Prays: Rev. Anthony Kwadwo Boakye Rapidly Responding To Treatment

Prayers Really Work.

The Founder and Leader of Parliament Chapel International (PCI), Apostle Francis Amoako Attah who has won the hearts of many people across the world for his accurate prophesies, has also proven beyond doubts that indeed Prayers work.

The man of God popularly called The SEER, has offered a serious prayer for Reverend Dr. Anthony Kwadwo Boakye, general overseer and senior pastor of the Resurrection Power New Generation Church (RPNGC) who has been taken ill.

Late last year, news broke out that Rev. Anthony Kwadwo Boakye was in a critical condition due to ill-health.

This news caused panic among a section of Ghanaians including members of his church since he was not present at several church services. The Church has since been praying for his recovery.

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah of Parliament Chapel International who believes they are both working in the vine yard of the Lord and are all entrusted the responsibility of watching over His (God) sheep (Congregation), said there is every reason for him to intercede in prayers for his recovery.

In view of that, Apostle Francis Amoako Attah prayed and demanded the healing spirit of God upon God Rev. Anthony Kwadwo Boakye.

According to the SEER, God Rev. Anthony Kwadwo Boakye has a large following which is a great responsibility God has given him hence, there is the need for him to be strong and fit to lead his people.

A week after making that prayer, Rev. Anthony Kwadwo Boakye issued a message via video recording expressing appreciation to all those who prayed for him and asked his congregation to remain calm since he is Strong and will soon be in church.

According to Rev. Anthony Kwadwo Boakye he is rapidly responding to treatment.

Many believers say, his present condition of good health and healing came as result after the SEER Apostle Francis Amoako Attah Prophetically prayed for him.

Glory Be To God!!

KEEP PRAYING FOR WHATEVER YOU ARE BELIEVING GOD FOR, PRAYER TRULY WORKS.

Watch Apostle Francis Amoako Attah praying for Rev. Anthony Kwadwo Boakye