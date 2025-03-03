The Sentry Taps Veteran Anti-Corruption Expert Justyna Gudzowska as New Executive Director

The Sentry, an investigative group known for exposing financial networks tied to global conflict and corruption, has named Justyna Gudzowska as its new executive director.

Gudzowska, a seasoned leader in combating illicit finance, terrorism, and kleptocracy, steps into the role with a career spanning two decades across governments, international bodies, and Wall Street.

“This is a pivotal moment for The Sentry’s mission,” Gudzowska said, acknowledging her appointment. “Our work—merging hard-hitting investigations with policy solutions—is critical as illicit financial flows grow more sophisticated. We’re not just exposing bad actors; we’re arming governments and institutions with the tools to stop them.”

Gudzowska’s resume reads like a roadmap of modern anti-corruption efforts. After starting her career in New York law firms, she joined the U.S. Treasury Department, where she helped craft sanctions targeting Iran’s nuclear ambitions and human rights abuses. Later, at the United Nations, she worked to choke off funding to ISIS during the group’s brutal expansion, collaborating with global partners to strengthen anti-terrorism financing systems. Her private sector experience includes leading compliance teams at Morgan Stanley, where she navigated the complex world of sanctions and anti-money laundering regulations.

The appointment has drawn praise from colleagues and observers alike. Bonnie Abaunza, chair of The Sentry’s board, called Gudzowska a “strategic powerhouse,” noting her rare blend of government insight and private-sector savvy. Co-founder John Prendergast highlighted her timing: “As corruption and conflict surge globally, Justyna’s leadership ensures we’re not just keeping pace but staying ahead of those profiting from chaos.”

Gudzowska is no stranger to The Sentry. She previously led its Illicit Finance Policy team, testifying before Congress and publishing analysis in outlets like Foreign Affairs while pushing governments to act on financial crimes. Now, she returns with plans to broaden the organization’s focus. “Criminals don’t care about borders—neither can we,” she said. “We’ll tackle cross-border networks fueling everything from resource trafficking to mass atrocities. No single entity can fix this alone, so partnerships with governments, banks, and activists will be key.”

The move comes as The Sentry doubles down on high-profile investigations. Recent reports have exposed the Wagner Group’s shadowy financial ties and traced how corrupt regimes rely on international enablers to launder wealth. Under Gudzowska, expect deeper dives into how dirty money sustains conflicts—and louder calls to freeze it out.

Observers say her mix of grit and diplomacy could redefine the fight against illicit finance. As one former UN colleague put it, “She knows when to wield a subpoena and when to build a coalition. That’s what this battle needs.”

For Gudzowska, the job is personal. “This isn’t abstract,” she said. “Illicit finance steals futures—entire communities destabilized so a few can profit. The Sentry exists to rewrite that story.” With kleptocracy on the rise and global institutions straining to respond, her leadership may prove a litmus test for whether sunlight truly can disinfect the darkest corners of the financial world.