The Seven Keys That Will Make You A Real Woman – Apostle Francis Amoako Attah

The Founder and General Overseer of Parliament Chapel International (PCI), Apostle Francis Amoako Attah has released the Seven Keys that makes a Complete/Real Woman.

The Man of God who is noted for the manifestation of his prophesies which earned him the name the SEER, was on Angel Fm’s Anopa Bofo programme, where he revealed the Seven Keys.

These keys, he said, must be considered by all including men who are willing to settle down with Real women as partners.

According to him, women likewise must learn to adjust their lives according to the Seven Keys so as to remain the virtuous woman for their husbands and to the nation.

The Seven Keys He stated are:

-A Real woman is the one who helps the man to SAVE and INVEST wisely

– A Real woman is the one that knows when to talk and when to keep quiet

– A Real woman is the one who can be a Manager, A Caretaker; who has the womb that can nature and birth destinies.

-A Real woman A woman who doesn’t do trending things but she is reserved and has a taste of a Queen

– A Real woman is the one that does not just bear babies but bears ideas and inspirations anytime anywhere

– A Real woman is the one who is content with what she has and not the one who sell herself for material things

-A Real woman is not the one who has big/huge buttocks or Hips; these things don’t make you a real woman

These Keys, he released on International Women’s Day, where he averred that Madam Mia Mottley, QC, Prime Minister of Barbados’s speech on International Women’s Day activated many women’s spirits, and hence women must step into their destiny.

“They should back up and fulfill that destiny,” he said.

According to him, women like Joyce Aryee must get herself prepared and that God’s eyes are after her.

“She will make history if she prepares herself and God will raise her.”

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah also said Naa Torshie Addo has also contributed a lot for the nation and God is going to bless her abundantly but she only needs a direction.

“What is in for her God has already activated that. The seat of Ghana is a woman but it has been taken over by Men. The woman whose time it was to take over, was misled,” he said.

He however stated that, “In the school of life, the vehicle you chose determines how fast and far you go.”

Takking his scriptures from Daniel 12: 4, Daniel 12: 8-10 and Mathew 24: 3-7, Apostle Francis Amoako Attah averred that the signs are beginning to manifest and that in the kingdom, the signs are very important.

He said the Signs of the end time are beginning to manifest even with the Russia and Ukraine war and that the Kingdom is the Kingdom of ranks, Kingdom of signs, Kingdom of mysteries and Kingdom of Codes, and until the Code is decoded, mankind cannot understand God’s plan for the people.

“That is why God is raising people like us to decode what was sealed years ago,” he said.

“What is needed now is for you to get closer to God.”