The Shatta Wale Effect: Stonebwoy’s Career Boost

The Truth of the Matter is Stonebwoy is Relevant today because of the Consistent Shades he Receives from Shatta Wale, which has kept him in the limelight. Instead of being emotional, Stonebwoy should be appreciative of the free publicity anchoring his existence, which he would have paid millions of dollars for!

Just like Samini and Sarkodie, Stonebwoy will forever be lost from the Entertainment Scene if Shatta Wale halts his involvement of in his mode of operation. If I were Stonebwoy or his management, and if he and his management truly understood the Entertainment industry, they would secretly pay Shatta Wale to continue involving him in his mode of operations!

Shatta Wale doesn’t need Stonebwoy to stay relevant; rather, Stonebwoy and other musicians need the constant involvement of Shatta Wale in their careers to stay relevant, due to his exceptional understanding of the game.

Note that, it is Shatta Wale who has dragged the attention of Ghanaians and the rest of the world from the Nigerian Music Industry to the Ghanaian Music Industry, and has also dragged a huge form of respect for our local musicians and industry in terms of booking fees charges, an invitation to events, programmes, among others.

In furtherance, it is instructive to note that, Shatta Wale has the biggest fan base in Ghana, the biggest collaborations ever in the history of Ghana, and has built himself to an international reputation without the help of any industry establishment!

His methodology is similar to that of Kanye West, which is why I call him the ‘Ye of Africa.’

They are the only two musicians in the world who have managed to evade the manipulation and negotiation tactics of the industry establishment, making them trailblazers in their own right.

Hmm, May God be praised always.

Selah!!!

Nana Kwadwo Akwaa

kingsleyakwaa@yahoo.com