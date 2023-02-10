The ‘Son of Man’ Has Risen

“Thy Word is a Lamp unto My Feet, and a Light unto My Path,” Psalm 119:105, is the memory verse for the Scripture Union in Ghana. Scripture Union aka S.U for short, an organization which tasked itself with imbibing many Ghanaians aka Black-Stars with the ‘Word of God’ in accordance with the Christian Faith in our dear country of Ghana.

‘S.U’ would also be an organization in which most of us young kids would grow up/pass-through whiles living in the Township of Akosombo and attending Akosombo International School (A.I.S) where Samira Ramadan was our Prefect. Samira Ramadan, now Her Excellency Samira Bawumia, is currently the Second Lady for our dear country of Ghana where she is doing God’s work and serving Mother Ghana Honorably. I wrote “Free SHS, The Greatest Gift to A Generation;” For which we shall eternally be grateful to the Short-Man aka H.E Akufo-Addo.

KUKRUDU! Kwabena Boadu; May his soul rest in peace and his spirit know eternal power. The party for which he sacrificed his life to bring to power has turned into a government of thieves and scoundrels in its second term as the governing party in our dear ‘Nation of Ghana.’ Kwabena Boadu; May his soul rest in perfect peace for his boss with whom the ‘Babylonians’ tried eliminating severally during the epic campaign of ‘Elections 2016’ has now been sidelined, compensated with the portfolio of “Ghana’s National Ambassador to Ghana, on all things Digitalization.”

A worthy portfolio except Ghana has a Communications minister and Information minister each of whom could take up the mantle of spreading the ‘good news’ of Information and Technology. I guess having the weight of the vice president behind such a policy does not hurt either. A worthy cause except the man in question H.E Mahamadu Bawumia remains vice president on paper but relegated to the position of something else after the president’s brothers and whoever else the boys and gals from Kyebi deem more respectable.

KUKRUDU! We were all at the maiden inauguration of H.E Nana Akufo-Addo at the Accra Sports Stadium on that fateful day of January 7th, 2017, where ‘Sir John,’ aka the late Lawyer Kwadwo Afriyie arrived to a blasting applause and a rousing welcome and the Eternal-General Johnson Asiedu-Nketiah then general secretary of the opposition NDC arrived with H.E John Mahama and his dear lady Madam Lordina Mahama. Interestingly, the ecstasy with which the many political spectators gathered on the ground ‘giddied-up’ at the sight of the Eternal-General Asiedu-Nketiah surprised some of us a bit. We had not expected General Asiedu-Nketiah of the NDC to receive such applauds on those hallowed grounds which was to be Parliament some few hours later for the incoming president and his vice to be sworn in. To his relieve, the excitement with which the mostly NPP crowd welcomed the General distracted them from paying much attention to H.E Mahama, giving he and our former first lady an escape to a peaceful seating.

KUKRUDU! Some of us members of the Scripture Union as kids where we kept being bounced from one S.U camp to another in the quest to really know the history and works of a Jewish Young-Adult who once lived named Yeshua or ‘Yesu Kristo’ as we Akans tend to call him. Currently a ‘Man of God’ who is said to have the unction upon his forehead and doubles as the Secretary of a so-called temple called ‘Cathedral,’ and The ‘Son of Man’ otherwise known as The Honorable Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa our S.U vice president and Leader of the Evangelical Team/Prayer Warriors while some of us had migrated from A.I.S to Presbyterian Boys Secondary School are currently in a tussle over a bunch of issues namely double names, double date of birth and allegedly unscrupulous payments received by a company associated with said ‘Man of God.’

The ‘Son of Man’ who doubled as an executive of our Student Representative Council (S.R.C) whiles in PRESEC-LEGON is the current Member of Parliament for the North Tongu Constituency and claims to be only doing his job as a Parliamentary by providing much-needed oversight over government resources and spending. The S.R.C on which the ‘Son of Man’ served had B.B Simons otherwise known as Bright Simons to the larger Ghanaian audience was S.R.C President and Solomon Kwame Gyan and Nii Kpapo Samoa Addo as vice presidents.

KUKRUDU! Kwabena Boadu, may his soul rest of peace and his spirit know eternal peace as well for the Fight for the soul of Mother Ghana has just begun. Curiously said ‘Man of God’ has fled to a mere mortal, a judge, for protection. Protection in the form of hiding whatever it is that he doesn’t want the public to know where the said mortal ruled that the ‘Son of Man’ be served with some paper whatever that is. The ‘Son of Man’ says he is not letting off. Our S.U vice president and Leader of our Evangelical Team/Prayer Warriors whiles in PRESEC says he is unafraid and cannot be intimated. We live to see what transpires for without Fear and Intimidation this may be a long-drawn-out battle promising to have many casualties both intended and unintended. “The Battle Is the Lords.” 1 Samuel 17:47. The ‘Son of Man’ has risen and all of God’s people shall equally rise to say ‘HOSANNA.’ IN LUMINE TUO VIDEBIMUS LUMEN translated as “IN THY LIGHT WE SHALL SEE LIGHT.” The motto of PRESEC-LEGON.

In Honor of our almae matres/alma maters, Presbyterian Boys Secondary School (PRESEC-LEGON) and Akosombo International School (A.I.S); And in remembrance of our dear brother Maxwell Adam aka Major Maxwell Mahama son to Captain Adam from House No C.24 in the suburb of Akosombo called Mess, who paid the ultimate price of death while serving his country. God Bless Our Homeland Ghana. Truth Is Our Light and We Rest Not; Truth Stands and We Fear Not, GYE-NYAME!

By Fiifi Ofori

(fiifiofori@gmail.com)